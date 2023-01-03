'Harry Potter' Alum Harry Melling Reacts to J.K. Rowling's Controversial Transgender Comments

Harry Melling said the topic is "very simple" to him: "transgender women are women and transgender men are men"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 02:40 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Harry Melling arrives at "The Pale Blue Eye" Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: J.K. Rowling attends "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Photo: Jerod Harris/WireImage; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Harry Melling is sharing how he feels about J.K. Rowling's divisive views on gender.

The Pale Blue Eye actor, 33, who played Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films, was asked to weigh in on the subject of transgender rights during an interview with The Independent. Melling noted that while he doesn't see himself as the "correct spokesperson" for the topic, he thinks it's "very simple."

"I can only speak for myself, and what I feel, to me, is very simple, which is that transgender women are women and transgender men are men. Every single person has the right to choose who they are and to identify themselves as what's true to themselves," he said.

"I don't want to join the debate of pointing fingers and saying, 'That's right, that's wrong,' because I don't think I'm the correct spokesperson for that," added Melling. "But I do believe that everybody has the right to choose."

Rowling, 57, came under fire in June 2020 when she appeared to support anti-transgender sentiments in a series of tweets. Though she denied that her views on feminism are transphobic, she doubled down on her controversial standpoints in a lengthy essay shared on her website days later.

Potter actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint each spoke out against Rowling's much-criticized remarks regarding the transgender community. Radcliffe, 33, stated definitively in a previous essay for The Trevor Project that "transgender women are women."

"Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I," Radcliffe wrote at the time.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Harry Melling attends the "The Pale Blue Eye" Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"According to The Trevor Project, 78 percent of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity," he added. "It's clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm."

Responding to backlash back in June 2020, Rowling wrote that she refuses to "bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode 'woman' as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it."

Other Potter actors have weighed in too, including Bellatrix Lestrange actress Helena Bonham Carter, who told The Sunday Times Magazine in November that she feels Rowling "has been hounded" and the responses directed toward her have "been taken to the extreme." The actress, 56, added, "You don't all have to agree on everything — that would be insane and boring. She's not meaning it aggressively, she's just saying something out of her own experience."

RELATED VIDEO: Transgender Actor Scott Turner Schofield on J.K. Rowling and Feeling 'Invisible' in Hollywood

Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy, told The Telegraph last January: "There's a bunch of stuff about Jo. You know, I play complicated people, I'm interested in complicated people. I don't want to get drawn into the trans issues, talking about them, because it's such an extraordinary minefield. She has her opinions, I have mine. They differ in many different areas."

"But one of the things that people should know about her too — not as a counter-argument — is that she has poured an enormous amount of her fortune into making the world a much better place, for hundreds of thousands of vulnerable children, through her charity Lumos," added Isaacs, 59. "And that is unequivocally good. Many of us Harry Potter actors have worked for it, and seen on the ground the work that they do."

"So," he added, "for all that she has said some very controversial things, I was not going to be jumping to stab her in the front — or back — without a conversation with her, which I've not managed to have yet."

Related Articles
Another day, another bevy of beauties for Leo DiCaprio as he continues his winter vacation in St Bart’s
Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Living It Up with Friends on a Yacht in St. Bart's During New Year's Vacation
Jazz Jennings waits to hear from Harvard in I Am Jazz sneak peek
Jazz Jennings Says She Gets 'Death Threats Almost Daily' as 'I Am Jazz' Shows Hate Hitting Too Close to Home
Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Canceled Batgirl Movie
Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Canceled 'Batgirl' Movie
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Simu Liu attends UNFORGETTABLE: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on December 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Simu Liu Says 'Barbie' Is 'About Finding Your Inner Beauty': 'You Don't Have to Be Blonde, White'
Amy Schumer Wishes Her Husband Chris a Happy Birthday: 'I Can Stand You'
Amy Schumer Wishes Her Husband Chris Fischer a Happy Birthday: 'I Can Stand You'
Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan
Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan Among 2023 Golden Globe Awards Presenters
Kate Bosworth/Justin Long Exchange Love Notes on Her 40th
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Swap Romantic Notes on Her 40th Birthday: 'My Love and My Light'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico
Courtney Love, Brad PItt
Courtney Love Stands by Claim Brad Pitt Had Her Fired from 'Fight Club' After Source Denies She Was Cast
Allison williams
Allison Williams Weighs in on Hollywood Nepotism: 'It Doesn't Feel Like a Loss to Admit It'
Bob Penny actor dead
Bob Penny, Actor from 'Sweet Home Alabama' and 'Forrest Gump,' Dies at 87
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Pattinson And Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Spotted On A Romantic Stroll In New York City
Robert Pattinson and Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Go for Stroll in New York City
Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe Take Lie Detector Tests | Vanity Fair
Kate Hudson Has Hilarious Response About Dane Cook 8 Years After He Named Her His Worst Onscreen Kiss
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmw4aaNueby/ mintzplasse Verified Life’s over!!!❤️❤️❤️ 2h
'Superbad' Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse Engaged to Britt Bowman After Over 5 Years Together
Warwick Davis attends a special influencer screening of Willow
'Willow' 's Warwick Davis on the Grief After Losing His First Son: 'You Never Quite Get Over It'
James Corden Reveals He Auditioned for Hobbit Samwise in Lord of the Rings: I Was 'Not Good'
James Corden Recalls Auditioning to Play a Hobbit in 'Lord of the Rings': I Was 'Not Good'