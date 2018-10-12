Accio, Action Figures! Funko Releases a Harry Potter Advent Calendar in Time for Christmas

Happy Christmas, Harry.

Funko is releasing an advent calendar for the holidays featuring Harry Potter figurines of “the Wizarding World’s favorite witches, wizards, beasts, ghosts and house elves,” according to the website. That’s right, every singe day will bring a new mini-version of the company’s popular Pop! dolls, including Harry, Ron and Hermione.

The listing for the calendar promises our favorite trio makes the cut, and Hermione’s figure even comes with her own time turner! Gathering all three of the pocket-sized friends will surely be a highlight.

Harry Potter Funko Pop! advent calendar Funko

As for the rest of the characters, the exact ones featured are being kept under wraps, but it’s probably safe to expect fan-favorites like Dumbledore, Hagrid and house elf Dobby to make an appearance. And it looks like even Harry’s owl Hedwig made the cut, judging from one of the promo pictures for the calendar.

Though this is likely going to be a highly anticipated holiday gift for Potter fans around the world, the company hasn’t yet announced a date for the calendar to go on sale. Stay tuned to their website to find out!