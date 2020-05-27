HBO Max is home to over 10,000 hours of content at $14.99 a month

HBO Max Pulls Off Magic Trick by Landing All 8 Harry Potter Films in Time for Launch Day

HBO Max pulled off the ultimate magic trick in time for its launch on Wednesday.

To the surprise of many, all eight Harry Potter films have been added to the WarnerMedia streaming platform's library, which consists of over 10,000 hours of content.

While Warner Bros. produced the eight films, based on J.K. Rowling's beloved fantasy novels, Universal acquired the films' rights back in 2016, as well as the rights to the Fantastic Beasts spinoffs.

By 2018, Time Warner Cable's HBO finalized a deal that would allow it to stream the Harry Potter films on the HBO Now streaming service. But many were not expecting the films to be available on HBO Max as well.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, HBO Max content chief Kevin Reilly said accessing the Harry Potter films on the streaming service was "high on our priority list."

"I'll just say there is active engagement around that discussion," he said. "In terms of the marketplace, there's a lot of opportunities for horse-trading. The marketplace is shifting, with the impact of COVID and different companies launching different services, and it creates a lot of opportunities for horse-trading. We're seeing that across the board."

The streaming platform, which costs $14.99 a month, is set to feature a library of more than 2,000 feature films within the first year.

Among the films that will be available include Crazy Rich Asians, A Star is Born, Aquaman, Joker, the Alienfranchise, the American Pie series, Anastasia, Babe, Die Hard, The Flintstones,In Bruges, The Indian in the Cupboard, Jaws, Moulin Rouge! and Teen Witch.