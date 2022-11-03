'Harry Potter' Fans Asked to Stop Leaving Socks at Dobby's Grave on Wales Beach for Safety of Wildlife

Environmental officials in Wales would like Harry Potter fans to help better protect their beloved beach site in Pembrokeshire

By
Published on November 3, 2022 09:34 AM
HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS - TOBY JONES voices Dobby the House Elf
Dobby the house-elf. Photo: RGR Collection / Alamy Stock Photo

Dobby's "grave" featured in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 has become a real-life tribute in southwest Wales, which has become problematic for some of the locals.

Environmental officials in the U.K. country would like Harry Potter fans to help better protect the beloved beach site in Pembrokeshire where the fictional character Dobby — late loyal house-elf friend to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) — is laid to rest in the film, after being slain by the villainous Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter).

The environmental hazard, referenced by the Washington Post, has been an issue for more than 10 years as fans from all over the world come to pay their respects by leaving painted rocks and other mementos. However, the socks, in particular, are said to be an issue.

In the beloved film series, socks served as an important item for the little elf, as they helped him attain freedom from the Malfoy family.

Dobby's grave, Fresh water bay, Pembroke , Wales, Beach, Coast
Dobby's "grave" at Freshwater West in Pembrokeshire, Wales. Martin Williams / Alamy Stock Photo

Welsh officials had intended to remove the memorial, but determined just last week that they would keep the site on one condition: fans consider the environment and stop leaving gifts in Dobby's honor.

"The Trust is asking visitors to only take photos when visiting the memorial to help protect the wider landscape," National Trust Cymru officials announced via a press release.

While some people in the community revere the site as a "bit of magic," others have vented that it's a "mess."

Harry, Ron (Rupert Grint), Hermione (Emma Watson) and Dobby, the latter of whom is voiced by English actor Toby Jones, escape to Freshwater Beach at the end of the movie.

Dobby's grave, Fresh water bay, Pembroke , Wales, Beach, Coast
Dobby's "grave" at Freshwater West in Pembrokeshire, Wales. Sam Cuthbertson / Alamy Stock Photo

While taking his last breaths after meeting his fate shortly before they apparate to the beach, Dobby describes the locale as "such a beautiful place to be with friends."

"HERE LIES DOBBY A FREE ELF," the gravesite memorial reads, just like in the film — but officials want fans to consider the potential harm to the animals, as well.

"Items like socks, trinkets, and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk," they said in a statement.

For now, the memorial will remain "for people to enjoy," officials added.

