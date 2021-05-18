One "important moment" from the books that was left out in the movies is a scene that shows how Luna "accepts herself no matter what," said Evanna Lynch

Harry Potter Star Evanna Lynch on the Luna Lovegood Moments She Wishes Made It Into the Films

Evanna Lynch is reflecting on some of her favorite Luna Lovegood moments from the Harry Potter books that didn't make it into the film adaptations.

Speaking with Insider at the soon-to-be-opened Potter flagship store in New York City, the 29-year-old actress and self-professed super fan of the Harry Potter novels recalled one scene from the sixth book, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, that she was particularly sad to see cut from the movie adaption, because she believes it showed a crucial aspect of her character's personality.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Luna says something like, 'Oh, people don't expect you to be friends with us, they expect you to have cooler friends,' " Lynch said of the exchange, which takes place aboard the Hogwarts Express train. "And Harry's like, 'You are cool,' and she's like 'Oh, thank you, that's really nice.' "

"I think that was an important moment ... she is someone who's so at peace with herself and accepts herself no matter what, but she really cares about her friends," she added of Luna. "She's got a really tender heart."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Image Evanna Lynch as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter series | Credit: Everett

Other scenes she wishes her quirky Ravenclaw student got to explore on film include more interactions with Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint).

One moment in particular is when Ron makes a joke in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Luna, a then-newly introduced character, bursts into a fit of laughter that quickly becomes awkward for those around her.

"Everyone's like 'What is wrong with this person?' " the Irish star told Insider. "I very much relate to that, being awkward, and I just wish I got to do that. It would have been so fun."

"Ron and Luna's relationship is quite intriguing 'cause he's always making fun of her, but he has moments where he's like, 'Oh, she's not bad,' " Lynch added. "I think she just finds him fascinating, and I just I wanted there to be more Ron-Luna moments."

Harry Potter's Evanna Lynch (a.k.a. Luna Lovegood) Previews N.Y.C.'s Upcoming Potter-Themed Store Evanna Lynch | Credit: Harry Potter New York

RELATED VIDEO: Take a Tour Through Hogsmeade and Hogwarts Castle with Harry Potter's Luna Lovegood

PEOPLE also caught up with Lynch at the flagship Potter store Harry Potter New York, located next to the city's iconic Flatiron building. The shop will span three floors and cover over 21,000 square feet, and is the first official Potter-themed store in the state.

For Lynch — who famously beat out thousands of other girls for the part of Luna during an open casting call — taking part in various Potter experiences over the years is always timeless, as it allows the actress to connect with fans of all different backgrounds.

"I love seeing people who appreciate all the details," she told PEOPLE. "Because the people who create these things ... they are nerdy about every detail, they know everything and they create new things specifically for these places — and only the true fans really appreciate those."