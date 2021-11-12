Harry Potter Director Chris Columbus Says He'd Return for Cursed Child Film with Original Cast

Chris Columbus directed the first two Harry Potter films, and served as a producer for the third

Chris Columbus is thinking about the wizarding world of Harry Potter once again.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter Thursday ahead of the 20th anniversary of his film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on Nov. 14, the 63-year-old director said he would return to helm a movie adaption of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child if the stars ever aligned.

Columbus said that his interest was sparked after seeing the Cursed Child on Broadway, and if the opportunity for a film ever arose, he'd love to see Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint reprise their breakout roles.

"A version of Cursed Child with Dan, Rupert and Emma at the right age, it's cinematic bliss. If you're a film nerd or cinephile, it's kind of like what J.J. Abrams did with Star Wars... There's no question if you're a Star Wars fan, you were moved just seeing them on screen, seeing Harrison Ford as Han Solo again — and Chewy," he said.

"I think that would be the same situation for Harry Potter fans. To able to actually see these adult actors now back in these roles? Oh, yeah. It would be amazingly fun to make that film — or two films," he added.

Harry Potter Stars Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Cursed Child tells a sequel story to J.K. Rowling's blockbuster Potter series, following a new generation of magical characters, as well as grown-up versions of beloved characters from the original books and movies.

Columbus directed the first two films the famous franchise – Sorcerer's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – but stepped away after feeling "emotionally and physically exhausted" when the second film wrapped.

"I wasn't seeing my kids, who were young at the time, growing up," he told THR of the hectic schedule. "I was missing dinners with them. I thought, 'I can't do another six, seven, eight years of this. My kids will grow up and I'll never get to know them."

Staying on as a producer for the third chapter, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Columbus said he was grateful for a better work-life balance.

Two days after the Sorcerer's Stone film anniversary, Cursed Child will return to Broadway after a hiatus due to COVID-19, but will look a little different than its original format.

The Tony-winning play, which was performed in two parts prior to the NYC-wide coronavirus closure, will reopen at the Lyric Theatre on Tuesday as a newly staged version that playwright Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany have condensed into one play.

In June, producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly, that the "reimagined version" is a logistical tweak as Broadway reopens.

"This is an unprecedented moment in theatre history. After being closed for more than 15 months, almost all of Broadway and theatre across North America will return before the end of the year," they said.