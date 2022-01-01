Accio Nostalgia! See Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint Through the Years

You don't need a Time-Turner to see these photos of Radcliffe, Watson and Grint through the years! The trio reunites for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max on Jan. 1, 2022

By Andrea Wurzburger January 01, 2022 08:00 AM

2000

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

More than 20 years ago, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were brought together to play dynamic trio Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in what would become the extremely popular Harry Potter franchise. 

2000

Credit: getty

How adorable are these three?! When the first film premiered, Watson was just 11, while Radcliffe was 12 and Grint was 13. 

2001

Credit: hh

Watson, Radcliffe and Grint got all dressed up for the 2001 premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. 

2002

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

In 2002, Watson, Radcliffe and Grint were back for the film's next installment: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

2002

Credit: getty

In November 2002, the trio put on their premiere best for the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

2003

Credit: Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Spiked hair and graphic tees were the name of the game in 2003 when Grint, Radcliffe and Watson celebrated the release of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on DVD (remember DVDs?). 

2004

Credit: gettyb

In 2004, the Gryffindors stopped by TRL and graced us muggles with their presence. 

2004

Credit: Koichi Kamoshida/Getty

The magic of technology! In June 2004, Radcliffe joined his best mates via satellite while Watson and Grint were in Tokyo to promote Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. 

2004

Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Third time's a charm! The trio had a glow up at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in New York City in 2004. 

2004

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

In May 2004, the three celebrated at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

2004

Check out this peak early-aughts fashion! You could never obliviate this photo from our memories. 

2005

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

They all had a laugh at the photo call for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in October 2005. 

2005

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

No amount of butter beer in the wizarding world could help us get over Grint and Radcliffe's velvet jackets and Watson's headband from the 2005 premiere of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in London. 

2005

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

The trio coordinated in navy looks at the film's New York City premiere. 

2006

They all hung out at the Sony Ericsson Empire Film Awards in 2006, where they took home the Empire Outstanding Contribution Award. 

2007

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

Big Ben made a pretty epic backdrop for this group photo. 

2007

Credit: getty

In 2007, the onscreen besties donned navy looks again for the premiere of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

2007

Credit: getty

We've got to hand it to them, this photo is pretty adorable. 

2009

Credit: Gareth Davies/Getty

2009 brought the 6th installment of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

2009

Credit: Leon Neal/AFP via Getty

The trio served looks at the premiere of Half-Blood Prince in July 2009 in London. 

2009

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

They went a little more casual for the film's New York City premiere. 

2010

Credit: getty

Check out Emma's new 'do! Watson showed off her cropped cut alongside her costars in November 2010.

2010

Credit: getty

Radcliffe, Watson and Grint all wore black to the New York City premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in 2010. 

2011

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

A decade after the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Radcliffe, Watson and Grint attended the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011. 

2011

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

How time flies! Here's the trio during their last red carpet appearance together at the final film's New York City premiere. 

2021

The Hogwarts alumni reunite once more for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max on Jan. 1, 2022.

By Andrea Wurzburger