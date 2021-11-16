'Put Peeves Back in': Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Director Urges Release of Original 3-Hour Cut

Director Chris Columbus said that the original version of the movie was three hours long and included fan-favorite Peeves the Poltergeist

Twenty years after Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone premiered, the film's director is calling for the original, three-hour cut to be released.

On Monday, director Chris Columbus, 63, told TheWrap that the original version of the movie was three hours long, and included fan favorite Peeves, a poltergeist with "a seamless blend of humor and malice," according to author J.K. Rowling.

"We knew that the film worked because we did a couple of previews. Particularly a Chicago preview where our first cut was a three-hour cut," Columbus recalled. "Parents afterwards said it was too long, the kids said it was too short. I thought, well, the kids presumably have a shorter attention span, so this is a good thing."

Columbus (Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire) previously spoke to Collider about the three-hour-long cut in 2020, saying at the time, "The audience just ate up the film."

Still, the feedback prompted Warner Bros. to cut out nearly 30 minutes of footage, whittling the theatrical version down to 2 hours and 32 minutes. The late Rik Mayall's Peeves also met the chopping block.

Rik Mayall Rik Mayall was cast to play Peeves in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone | Credit: Mick Hutson/Redferns

Columbus, who directed the first two installments of the wildly successful franchise also told TheWrap, "We have to put Peeves back in the movie, who was cut from the movie!"

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, the director said he would return to helm a movie adaption of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child if the stars ever aligned.

Columbus said that his interest was sparked after seeing the Cursed Child on Broadway, and if the opportunity for a film ever arose, he'd love to see Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint reprise their breakout roles.

"A version of Cursed Child with Dan, Rupert and Emma at the right age, it's cinematic bliss. If you're a film nerd or cinephile, it's kind of like what J.J. Abrams did with Star Wars... There's no question if you're a Star Wars fan, you were moved just seeing them on screen, seeing Harrison Ford as Han Solo again — and Chewy," he said.

He added, "I think that would be the same situation for Harry Potter fans. To able to actually see these adult actors now back in these roles? Oh, yeah. It would be amazingly fun to make that film — or two films."

On Tuesday, HBO Max announced it was reuniting the original Harry Potter cast, including Columbus, for a Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special that will debut on the streaming platform on Jan. 1. 2022.