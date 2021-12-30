15 Actors You Forgot Were in Harry Potter, Including Regé-Jean Page and Julianne Hough

Way before starring on Dancing With the Stars, Hough had a small role as a Gryffindor student in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. If you look closely, you can see her cheering during one of the Quidditch matches.

During filming, Hough had a big crush on the film's star Daniel Radcliffe. "I gave him a love note and a Beanie Baby for Valentine's Day," she recalled to PEOPLE. "I didn't personally give it to him because I was just an extra, but I gave it to his assistant or PA that was working with him."