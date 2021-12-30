15 Actors You Forgot Were in Harry Potter, Including Regé-Jean Page and Julianne Hough
Many notable actors got their start in the Harry Potter films. In honor of the film's 20th anniversary, look back at some of the most biggest cameos
Julianne Hough as a Hogwarts student
Way before starring on Dancing With the Stars, Hough had a small role as a Gryffindor student in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. If you look closely, you can see her cheering during one of the Quidditch matches.
During filming, Hough had a big crush on the film's star Daniel Radcliffe. "I gave him a love note and a Beanie Baby for Valentine's Day," she recalled to PEOPLE. "I didn't personally give it to him because I was just an extra, but I gave it to his assistant or PA that was working with him."
Derek Hough as a Hogwarts student
Just like his sister, the DWTS judge also had a small cameo as a Ravenclaw in the first Harry Potter film.
"There's a specific scene where Hermione is leaving for Christmas while carrying her suitcase. We pass in the hallway," he told Entertainment Weekly about his scene. "I was holding an owl. That's my big moment. I'm right in the camera's viewpoint, so every time you look at Hermione, you can see me, clear as day."
In addition to making a small appearance in the movie, Hough also revealed he was a stand-in for Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy). "That was my claim to fame!" he added.
Regé-Jean Page as a wedding guest
Bridgerton isn't the only book-to-screen adaptation Page has starred in. Before scoring the role of the Duke of Hastings, Page appeared in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1. The actor had an uncredited role as a guest at Bill and Fleur's wedding.
Michelle Fairley as Mrs. Granger
Fairley is well-known for playing Catelyn Stark on Game of Thrones, but before that, she had a small role as Hermione Granger's mother.
The role was previously played by Heather Bleasdale in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, but Fairley took over the role in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows films.
Jamie Campbell Bower as Gellert Grindelwald
Bower has certainly starred in a lot of book-to-movie franchises. In addition to his roles in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and the Twilight films, the actor had a small role as young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1.
Though he only made a quick appearance in the Harry Potter film, Bower did briefly reprise his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, making him the only actor to appear in both franchises.
While filming Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, Bower met and fell for actress Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley. The two dated for a few years and were even engaged at one point, but eventually split in 2012.
Hero Fiennes Tiffin as a young Tom Riddle
Before playing Hardin Scott in the After films, one of Fiennes Tiffin's first roles was playing a young Tom Riddle (aka young Voldemort) in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
The role was pretty perfect seeing as his uncle is Ralph Fiennes, who famously played Voldermort throughout the franchise.
Kenneth Branagh as Gilderoy Lockhart
Branagh has a long list of acting credits to his name, including his role as Hercule Poirot in 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and the upcoming Death on the Nile, but he also had a small role in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The actor played Gilderoy Lockhart, a celebrity author who becomes the new Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher at Hogwarts.
While we can't imagine anyone else playing Lockhart now, he wasn't the only actor considered for the role. The part was originally offered to Hugh Grant, but he turned down the role due to scheduling conflicts with his film Two Weeks Notice. Rupert Everett and Alan Cumming also did screen tests for the role, with the latter dropping out due to salary disputes.
Freddie Stroma as Cormac McLaggen
Stroma is well-known for roles on Lifetime's Unreal, ABC's Time After Time, and Bridgerton, but before that Stroma had a recurring role in the Harry Potter films. In the final three movies of the franchise, he played Cormac McLaggen, an arrogant Gryffindor student who has his eyes on Hermione.
John Cleese as Nearly Headless Nick
The actor, who is best known for starring in the Monty Python films, appeared as the Hogwarts ghost Nearly Headless Nick in the Harry Potter films.
Rhys Ifans as Xenophilius Lovegood
Ifans looks almost unrecognizable in his role as Luna Lovegood's dad. The actor, who recently reprised his role as Dr Curt Connors in Spider-Man: No Way Home, played the eccentric Xenophilius Lovegood in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1.
Bill Nighy as Rufus Scrimgeour
In addition to memorable roles in Love Actually, Pirates of the Caribbean film series, and About Time, Nighy had a small role in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1. He played Rufus Scrimgeour, who became the Minister for Magic following Cornelius Fudge.
Jim Broadbent as Horace Slughorn
The Bridget Jones's Diary actor played Horace Slughorn in both Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. His character gives a young Tom Riddle information about Horcruxes, which opens up a can of worms later in the story.
Robert Pattinson as Cedric Diggory
Even before booking the role of Edward in Twilight, Pattinson made a big splash as heartthrob Cedric Diggory in 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
"It was very special," Pattinson told HFPA's Kristien Gijbels about being a part of the iconic Harry Potter franchise. "And I really like that movie as well… I wasn't going to be acting professionally if it wasn't for that."
David Tennant as Bartemius Crouch Junior
Around the same time he starred on Doctor Who, Tennant played a Death Eater named Bartemius Crouch Junior in 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. In the film, he poses as Alastor "Mad-Eye" Moody to rig the Triwizard Tournament to make sure that Harry Potter wins.
Domhnall Gleeson as Bill Weasley
Though Gleeson has starred in many notable films over the years, including About Time, Anna Karenina, and the Star Wars sequel trilogy, playing the eldest Weasley child was one of his first big roles. Gleeson played the character in both Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.
Fun fact: Gleeson starred in the films alongside his father Brendan Gleeson, who famously played Alastor Moody. They even share the screen together in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 when everyone transforms into Harry Potter with Polyjuice Potion to safely transport the young wizard.