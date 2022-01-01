Remembering the Harry Potter Actors We've Lost Through the Years

Known for her portrayal of Narcissa Malfoy — wife of Lucius Malfoy and mother of Draco Malfoy — McCrory died of cancer at her home in London in April. She was 52. The star's husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis shared the sad news on Twitter.

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," Lewis posted in a statement on Twitter.

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."