Harry Potter Hottie Matthew Lewis Marries Girlfriend Angela Jones in Italy - See the Pic!

Neville Longbottom is officially off the market!

Harry Potter actor Matthew Lewis announced on Twitter Monday that he recently married girlfriend Angela Jones in Italy. The actor joked that the nuptials kept him away from seeing one of his favorite bands live after first missing them in L.A.

“Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming,” Lewis joked alongside a stunning photo of the two from their wedding. He later posted the same picture on Instagram with the American and U.K. flag emojis as the caption.

The two reportedly got engaged in Paris by the Eiffel Tower in November 2016, according to a TMZ screenshot of the event planner’s private Instagram page. The two first met in January of that year at a celebration at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where she worked. They later started dating in July 2016.

Lewis told PEOPLE in March 2017 that he and Jones hadn’t started planning the wedding just yet. The happy couple stepped out at the premiere of fellow Harry Potter alum Emma Watson’s Beauty and the Beast just a few month after their engagement.

“She’s American, so we’ve got quite a lot of things to discuss about location and whatnot before we get anywhere,” he said at the time.

Mathew Lewis and Angela Jones Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Since he debuted in the big-screen Harry Potter franchise as Longbottom when he was just 12 years old, Lewis has gone on to land roles in Me Before You and Amazon’s newest series, Ripper Street.

He’s also transformed into a bonafide hottie — posing shirtless on the cover of Attitude magazine in May 2015 – with a nearly nude spread inside.