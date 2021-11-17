Celebrate Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 20th Anniversary with This Dedicated Line of Funko Pops
Yesterday marked the 20th year anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's theater premiere. Yes, that means it's been two decades since Hagrid first uttered the words "You're a Wizard, Harry," onscreen and the trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley captured the hearts of moviegoers. If you're looking to keep the celebrations and magic of the 20-year hallmark going, Funko Pop! has you covered with its line of Harry Potter figurines dedicated to the anniversary. And you can preorder the Funko Pops right now, so you won't miss the chance to take home a figure of your favorite character from the wizarding world.
Funko Pop's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Collection allows you to bring some of your favorite moments from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to your shelf, desk, or anywhere else in your home since some of the figures clearly evoke specific scenes from the movie. For instance, on their way to protect the Sorcerer's Stone from falling into the wrong hands, Harry, Ron, and Hermione at one point find themselves trapped in Devil's Snare. Ron is the last one to be released from the magical plant thanks to Hermoine's quick thinking and magical prowess. One of the figures in the collection depicts Ron in the entanglement, while another depicts Hermoine raising her wand while wearing an argyle sweater, which is reminiscent of the moment in which she magically shed light on the Devil's Snare to save Ron. Then there's this Funko Pop of Harry holding the Sorcerer's Stone, which references the moment when Harry achieves his and his friends' goal, courtesy of the Mirror of Erised.
If you're looking for a figurine with a little something extra, look no further than this one of Dumbledore that's paired with a Hogwarts piece (which makes sense — he is the headmaster of the wizarding school, after all). This anniversary collection also includes various Mini Moments figures, such as this one of Professor Snape and even one of Draco Malfoy, both set in Potions Class.
Check out some more pieces from the Funko Pop Harry Potter 20th Anniversary collection below.
Related Items
Preorder It! Harry with The Stone Funko Pop!, $11.99; amazon.com
Preorder It! Hermione with Wand Funko Pop!; $11.12; amazon.com
Preorder It! Ron in Devil's Snare Funko Pop!, $11.99; amazon.com
Preorder It! Dumbledore with Hogwarts Funko Pop!, $29.99 (was $34.99); amazon.com
Preorder It! Draco with Chase Funko Pop! Mini Moments, $7.99 (was $8.99); amazon.com
Preorder It! Professor Snape with Chase Funko Pop! Mini Moments, $7.99 (was $8.99); amazon.com
Preorder It! Harry with Chase Funko Pop! Mini Moments, $7.99 (was $8.99); amazon.com
Preorder It! Ron with Chase Funko Pop! Mini Moments, $7.99 (was $8.99); amazon.com
Preorder It! Hermione with Chase Funko Pop! Mini Moments, $7.99 (was $8.99); amazon.com
