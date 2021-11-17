Celebrate Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 20th Anniversary with This Dedicated Line of Funko Pops

Funko Pop's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Collection allows you to bring some of your favorite moments from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to your shelf, desk, or anywhere else in your home since some of the figures clearly evoke specific scenes from the movie. For instance, on their way to protect the Sorcerer's Stone from falling into the wrong hands, Harry, Ron, and Hermione at one point find themselves trapped in Devil's Snare. Ron is the last one to be released from the magical plant thanks to Hermoine's quick thinking and magical prowess. One of the figures in the collection depicts Ron in the entanglement, while another depicts Hermoine raising her wand while wearing an argyle sweater, which is reminiscent of the moment in which she magically shed light on the Devil's Snare to save Ron. Then there's this Funko Pop of Harry holding the Sorcerer's Stone, which references the moment when Harry achieves his and his friends' goal, courtesy of the Mirror of Erised.