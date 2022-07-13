Harrison Ford was born in Chicago, but eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career acting after a season of summer stock theater in Wisconsin. Nabbing a few roles upon his arrival, 1966's Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round marked his first feature film, in which he played an uncredited bellhop.

Throughout the late 1960s, Ford picked up a few television roles while also working as a self-taught carpenter to support his family.