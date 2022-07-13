Harrison Ford's Life in Photos
Between Star Wars' Han Solo and the title character in Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford has held a number of iconic roles throughout his acclaimed career that spans nearly six decades. Here's a look back at his most memorable moments through the years
Harrison Ford's Early Life
Harrison Ford was born in Chicago, but eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career acting after a season of summer stock theater in Wisconsin. Nabbing a few roles upon his arrival, 1966's Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round marked his first feature film, in which he played an uncredited bellhop.
Throughout the late 1960s, Ford picked up a few television roles while also working as a self-taught carpenter to support his family.
Harrison Ford's Relationship With George Lucas
In the early 1970s, the actor secured an audition with George Lucas for the role of Bob Falfa (which he ended up landing for 1973's American Graffiti) and The Godfather's Francis Ford Coppola (who cast him in 1974's The Conversation and 1979's Apocalypse Now). It was these relationships that would help him later in his career.
Harrison Ford's Breakout Role in Star Wars
While Ford only received minor roles in the aforementioned titles, his work in American Graffiti helped him land his breakout (and highly acclaimed) role in Lucas's Star Wars.
Cast as Han Solo in one of the most successful and groundbreaking films of all time, Ford co-starred alongside Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher in the 1977 space opera film.
Within the 42 years that followed, he reprised his role in its several sequels, including Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019).
Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones Success
Ford gained much recognition from his role as Han Solo, and solidified his status as a leading actor when he was tapped to play Indiana Jones in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Arc.
An action-adventure collaboration between Lucas and Steven Spielberg, the franchise saw a significant amount of success similar to Star Wars.
Harrison Ford in Blade Runner
Following the success of both Star Wars and Indiana Jones, Ford nabbed the role of Rick Deckard in Ridley Scott's dystopian science fiction film, Blade Runner, in 1982. Ford even reprised his role in the cult classic's 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049.
Harrison Ford's Oscar Nomination
While Ford has garnered a number of accolades throughout his career, he only ever received one Academy Award nomination. The honor came for his role as John Book in 1985's Witness.
Ford earned the nod in the Best Actor category at the 58th Academy Awards in 1986 alongside James Garner, Jack Nicholson, Von Voight, and winner William Hurt — who won for his role in Kiss of the Spider Woman.
Harrison Ford's Nonprofit Work
A long-time environmental activist, Ford has been championing environmentalism, sustainability and archaeology since the early 1990s. He has served as vice chair of the nonprofit Conservation International since 1999, in addition to fronting a number of campaigns through the years.
Among the variety of causes Ford advocates for, the issue of climate change is among his most passionate.
Harrison Ford in Patriot Games
Ford played Jack Ryan in 1992's Patriot Games, a follow-up to 1990's A Hunt for Red October. Though the character remained the same in both films, Alec Baldwin played Jack in the first.
Ford starred alongside James Earl Jones, Anne Archer, and Samuel L. Jackson in the film that grossed $178 million worldwide at the box office.
Harrison Ford's Marries Calista Flockhart
Ford has been married three times and has five kids. He is currently married to actress Calista Flockhart, whom he met at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards. They wed in 2010 and share a son together — whom Flockhart had adopted prior to linking with the actor.
Ford was first married to Mary Marquardt from 1964 until they divorced in 1979. They share two sons together. His second marriage was with screenwriter Melissa Mathison from 1983 until their separation in 2000 and finalized divorce in 2004. They had a son and daughter together.
Harrison Ford's Aviation History
In 1998, Ford told PEOPLE that his favorite place to be was in the air — and at age 54, he became a licensed pilot. "I feel engaged and comfortable and free. It's become a big part of my life," he said. This is a passion he shares with his wife, Flockhart, and their son Liam.
The actor has experienced a fair share of highs and (scary) lows throughout his flying career — but in addition to strengthening his personal passion for the hobby, he strives to share his love with others.
As the former Young Eagles Chairman of the Experimental Aircraft Association, Ford inspired a scholarship through EAA to "help young people achieve their dreams of flight at whatever level."
Harrison Ford's Golden Globes Honor
Ford is a four-time Golden Globe nominee in the best actor category for his roles in Witness (1985), The Mosquito Coast (1986), The Fugitive (1993), and Sabrina (1995). In 2002, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestowed him with the Cecil B. deMille Award, deemed the ceremony's highest honor.
Harrison Ford's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Ford was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003. Two decades later, he returned to the famous boulevard to induct his Star Wars costar and friend, Mark Hamill.
Theactor received his star in 2018, in which Ford delivered a sentimental speech alongside Lucas.
Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones Reprisal
Throughout the 2000s, Ford has appeared in a variety of titles — but most notably, he has reprised a few of his iconic roles.
In addition to playing Han Solo again in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, he also reprised his role as Rick Deckard in 2017's Blade Runner 2049.
Ford is slated to reprise his role in the Indiana Jones franchise's upcoming fifth installment — expected to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.