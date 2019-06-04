Harrison Ford Reveals What Pushed Him to Finally Try Skydiving and His Big Plans to Jump Solo

Harrison Ford might just be adding “skydiver” to his extensive résumé.

The actor, 76, opened up about his latest adventure while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday in which he revealed he went skydiving in New Zealand during a recent holiday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“So was that your first time skydiving? Why would you wait so long to skydive?” Ellen DeGeneres, 61, asked The Secret Life of Pets 2 actor.

“Probably because Liam said he wanted to do it,” Ford said, explaining it was 18-year-old son’s “idea.”

He added, “But it was fun, it was great. I did like it.”

When asked if he had any regrets before making the jump, Ford said, “I was looking forward to it. I would [do it again]. I want to take the training and be able to do it myself.”

Harrison Ford and Ellen DeGeneres The Ellen Show

RELATED: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and George Lucas Reunite to Launch Disneyland’s Star Wars Attraction

As for whether Liam was interested in skydiving again, Ford revealed, “We’re talking about it,” before hilariously adding, “We’re not talking to his mother about it.”

Ford is married to Calista Flockhart and the two are parents to Liam. The actor is also a father to his four older children: sons Ben and Willard from his marriage to Mary Ford Becker and his son, Malcolm, and daughter Georgia from his marriage to Melissa Mathison.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is in theaters June 7.