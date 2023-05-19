Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Share Sweet Moment Ahead of 'Indiana Jones' Premiere

Harrison Ford only has eyes for his wife Calista Flockhart.

The actor, 80, was seen lovingly gazing at the actress, 58, in a sweet behind-the-scenes snap ahead of the world premiere of his new movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

In the photo, Flockhart is seen posing in a black Zuhair Murad tulle gown with velvet trim as her husband looks admiringly on in the background.

The picture was shared by stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who posted a carousel of photos of the longtime couple getting ready for the premiere in a French hotel room.

"Calista Carousel 😊 #CalistaFlockhart in @zuhairmuradofficial and @chopard on her way to the @indianajones premiere tonight with #HarrisonFord! Loved being with this crew because we go way way back! ❤️❤️❤️@heathercurriebeauty @enzoangileri," Stewart captioned the pictures.

Ford and Flockhart later held hands on the red carpet as they posed for photos before Flockhart headed inside to let her husband talk about the final installment in the Indiana Jones franchise.

"I was very proud of it," Ford told reporters wearing a classic black-and-white tuxedo. "You don't make a film for yourself, you make it for an audience. This is the first time I've seen it with a proper audience and it was very gratifying."

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart. Elizabeth Stewart Instagram

"I think James Mangold made a terrific movie," he added of the movie's director, before moving on to praise his costars.

"I think the performances of Phoebe [Waller-Bridge] and Mads Mikkelsen and all the other cast members were brilliant. I was just very moved by it," said Ford. "And there was a very nice nod to my career that made me realize how lucky I am."

The stars of the movie then headed to the premiere's afterparty at Carlton Beach Club, which had been decorated in honor of the movie with tables made out of stacked suitcases and topped with old maps, along with red sofas and Persian rugs.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Ahead of the premiere, Ford was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or — the festival's highest prize — for his lifetime achievements in the film industry. He could be seen tearing up after a montage with moments from his career played out.

"My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passions and my dreams and I'm grateful," Ford said of his wife of 13 years as he spoke to the audience just before the film's premiere. "And you know, I love you too. You've given my life purpose and meaning and I'm grateful for that, so grateful."