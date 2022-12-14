Harrison Ford Was 'Glad' to Reunite with 'Indiana Jones' Costar Ke Huy Quan: 'I'm So Happy for Him'

Harrison Ford is overjoyed to have reunited with his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom costar Ke Huy Quan after 38 years.

In a new interview with Uproxx published Wednesday, Ford, 80, said Quan, 51, is "really terrific" in his film Everything Everywhere All At Once, for which Quan has recently received nominations for best supporting actor at the upcoming Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

"Oh yeah. Yeah, it was great to see him," Ford told the outlet when asked about his reunion with Quan during Disney's D23 Expo in September.

"I mean … I've had the opportunity to see the film. He is really terrific in his movie. And I'm so glad to see him … and what he has become," the Indiana Jones star said of Quan's performance as Waymond Wang in the A24 movie. "I'm so happy for him. He's such a happy guy, too."

"And well deserved!" Ford added, as Uproxx reporter Mike Ryan noted that Quan has been racking up award nominations for Everything Everywhere. "Well deserved."

Prior to their meeting at D23 in September, Ford and Quan — who played the iconic character Short Round in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom as a child actor — had not spoken in 38 years.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

In October, Quan shared with The New York Times that his heart was "pounding" as he approached Ford and thought, "Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid."

In the interview, Quan said that as he began to get closer to Ford, the Oscar nominee turned to him with his "classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look" and remembered who he was.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Quan said: "I go, 'Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I'm a fan and he's gonna tell me to not come near him.' But he looks and points at me and says, 'Are you Short Round?' Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, 'Yes, Indy.' And he said, 'Come here,' and gave me a big hug."

According to Quan, the reunion was not planned: the actor told the Times that he was told Ford would be at D23 and that somebody asked Quan if he wanted to say hi to his old costar.

As the former costars embraced, Quan told the outlet that "all those wonderful memories" from filming the second Indiana Jones film came back and that it "felt so comfortable."

Of Ford, he said: "He's an amazing man — one of the most generous men on the planet."