See Harrison Ford Voice Rooster, a Dog He Was 'Delighted' to Play, in The Secret Life of Pets 2

Harrison Ford is delving into animation — an adventure he said “delighted” him.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of The Secret Life of Pets 2, the actor, 76, introduces his character Rooster after Max (Patton Oswalt) almost drinks from his bowl.

“Dog’s got two things in this life: his water bowl and his dignity,” Rooster says, narrowing his eyes at Max. “You take one, you take the other.”

When Max stutters out his apology after meeting the larger dog, Rooster points out, “It’s got my name on the side,” turning the bowl over to show the emblem of a rooster.

Duke (Eric Stonestreet) apologizes as well, saying, “We’re so sorry, Mr… Chicken?”

“Name’s not Chicken. Do I look like a chicken to you?” Rooster says. “Name’s Rooster.”

Harrison Ford voices Rooster in The Secret Life of Pets 2 Illumination Studios, Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Ford saw the first film, The Secret Life of Pets, when it was released in 2016, saying, “[I] thought it was great.”

“I really liked the style of animation, the humor, the characters and the point of view,” he continued. “No one had asked me to voice an animated character before, so when I was asked, I was delighted.”

As for whether he has his own dogs, the Star Wars actor said he has three that he took in from shelters.

“Juno and January are brother and sister and they’re wiry little guys,” he said. “I was told we would be fostering them on weekends at first, but I knew better. I knew they’d come to stay. They’re great dogs and I’m glad they’re together because as far as I know, they’ve never been apart, and they live happily together.”

Ford continued, “Then we have a little squash-faced pug named Mugs who was found on the streets. He’s pretty much indifferent to humans unless they happen to walk by him, and then he’s an ankle-biter. He doesn’t do any harm though, because at 14 years old, he’s lost most of his teeth.”

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is in theaters June 7.