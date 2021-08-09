Harrison Ford Steps Out in Croatia with Wife Calista Flockhart After Shoulder Injury on Set
Harrison Ford was spotted sightseeing in Croatia with wife Calista Flockhart and their son Liam
Harrison Ford is exploring Croatia.
The actor, 79, toured the Balkan country on Sunday with wife Calista Flockhart during a break from filming Indiana Jones 5 after suffering a shoulder injury on set earlier this summer.
Ford and Flockhart, 56, were seen out and about in Dubrovnik with their son Liam, 20, sightseeing with a tour guide. The actress wore a bright red dress with sporty sneakers for the outing, while the Star Wars alum sported a gray t-shirt, khakis, and no sling.
Ford is on the mend after sustaining a shoulder injury on set while filming Indiana Jones 5 in late June.
"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," Disney said in a statement at the time.
Days after the injury was reported, Ford was seen in London with his right arm in a sling.
Indiana Jones 5 has been scheduled for release on July 29, 2022. The film from director James Mangold is also set to star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas.
Deadline reported that Mangold planned to continue filming around Ford as he was evaluated for treatment following his shoulder injury.
Earlier this summer, a photo circulated online of the star on set in costume as Jones, which Frozen actor Josh Gad later posted to his Instagram. The shot shows Ford wearing the iconic character's brown fedora and brown leather jacket over a beige button-down shirt.
Ford has played the iconic archaeologist in four movies, starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).
For the first time in the franchise's history, director Steven Spielberg will not helm the movie. Instead, he joins as a producer, alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanue.
"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold said in an earlier press release of taking on the mantle. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."