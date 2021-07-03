The actor looked calm out in London while wearing a sling after suffering an injury

Harrison Ford Steps Out in Arm Sling After Sustaining Injury While Making Indiana Jones 5

Harrison Ford is back on the mend.

On Friday, the actor, 78, was spotted taking a stroll in London's Mayfair district with his right arm on a khaki sling after he suffered on injury while rehearsing for Indiana Jones 5.

The actor wore a navy sweater, gray pants and wore a black face mask as he took in the views.

Late last month, Ford was injured while rehearsing a fight scene for the upcoming movie, according to a statement from Disney.

"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," the statement read.

Director James Mangold (Logan, Walk the Line) will continue to film the movie around Ford as he recovers. The movie is currently scheduled for release on July 29, 2022.

In early June, Ford was spotted back in costume as the iconic archeologist in a photo circulated online, which Frozen star Josh Gad later posted to his Instagram.

The shot shows Ford wearing the iconic character's brown fedora and brown leather jacket over a beige button-down shirt.

Ford has played the role in four movies, starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

For the first time in the franchise's history, director Steven Spielberg will not helm the movie. Mangold is instead sitting in the director's chair, with Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel serving as producers.

The film also stars Mads Mikkelsen (Doctor Strange) and Fleabag Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge.