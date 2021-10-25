Harrison Ford Smiles with Police in Italy After He's Reunited with Missing Credit Card

A German tourist found and returned a credit card belonging to Harrison Ford while they were in Italy

Harrison Ford was reunited with his credit card after a German tourist found and returned it to him in Italy.

The tourist found Ford's credit card while in Italy on Thursday and turned it in to local police at the beach town of Mondello, according to the Associated Press.

Police tracked down the famous actor and returned the card, while also posing with the actor who appeared grateful for its return.

Italian media published a photo of the Indiana Jones star, 79, wearing a T-shirt, while holding up the card and smiling alongside two officers and the local commander, the AP reported.

Ford has been busy filming the upcoming fifth installment of his Indiana Jones franchise.

In August, the actor was spotted sightseeing in Croatia with his wife, actress Calista Flockhart, and their son, Liam, while on a break from filming after he suffered a shoulder injury on set in the early summer.

Harrison Ford is seen on the set of "Indiana Jones 5" in Sicily on October 18, 2021 in Castellammare del Golfo, Italy Credit: Robino Salvatore/GC Images

"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," Disney said in a statement at the time.

Days after the injury was reported, Ford was seen in London with his right arm in a sling.

Indiana Jones 5 has been scheduled for release on July 29, 2022. The film, from director James Mangold (Logan), is also set to star Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas.

Deadline reported that Mangold planned to continue filming around Ford as he was evaluated for treatment following his shoulder injury.