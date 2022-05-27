Harrison Ford Shares Indiana Jones 5 Release Date and First Look During Star Wars Celebration

"I'm really proud of the movie that we made," Harrison Ford said of the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones installment

Harrison Ford surprised Star Wars Celebration attendees with some huge news on Thursday.

The actor — known as Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise — crashed the event (the first in three years!) in Anaheim, California, during a celebration of Star Wars and Indiana Jones composer John Williams' 90th birthday.

Ford, 79, took the stage to talk about Williams, who is also scoring the upcoming fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. While there, he also introduced the first look from the film: a photo of himself in character as the titular adventurer, making his way across a rickety-looking bridge.

"We have almost completed the next Indiana Jones film, featuring the music of John Williams," Ford said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "And I had a wonderful experience working with [director] James Mangold, with [producers] Kathy [Kennedy] and Frank [Marshall] again."

"I'm really proud of the movie that we made," he continued. "So, I'll be seeing you around campus."

Ford went on to reveal the release date for the highly anticipated flick — June 30, 2023 — and joked of the saga's iconic theme, "I told John on another occasion when we had a chance to be together that that music follows me everywhere I go."

"And you know what? I'm happy about it," he added, joking, "That music was playing on the speakers of the operating room when I had my last colonoscopy. I passed."

Of Williams, Ford said, according to USA Today, "It's a special honor for me to congratulate John on his 90th birthday."

He also called the legendary composer "the most gracious man, a wonderful man and a wonderful talent," the outlet reported.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the movie in an interview published last month, Mikkelsen, 56, said, "[Raiders of the Lost Ark] was one of my favorite films, and it just oozed that golden period of serials from the 1940s — and that's in the fifth film as well."