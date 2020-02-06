Harrison Ford Says the U.S. Has Lost Its 'Moral Leadership' and 'Credibility in the World'

Harrison Ford is speaking up about the state of American politics.

The Call of the Wild star spoke to reporters while promoting his new film in Mexico City saying the United States needs “to invite people into the country. Not keep them out.”

“This is the history of America, it depends on immigration,” Ford, 77, said in a video obtained by HuffPost.

He continued, “Our position is tenuous because of lack of moral leadership basically. We’ve lost some of our credibility in the world and we are anxious to regain it.”

The Indiana Jones actor also touched on climate change, saying, “Science is being ridiculed by people in ideological campgrounds.”

“They are refusing the wisdom, the discipline of science in favor of a political point of view,” Ford said, adding he admired Greta Thunberg for her activism.

“Young people it seems to me throughout the world are taking up the role of leadership that they must do, it’s the natural way of the world,” he said. “I applaud Greta’s part in the leadership of young people.”

Ford added, “I consider the threat of the natural world is the single biggest threat to humanity.”

The actor’s comments come after Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed he was set to reprise his role as Indiana Jones in a fifth film.

Kennedy told a BBC News reporter earlier this month, “We’re working away, getting the script where we want it to be and then we’ll be ready to go.”

Asked if Ford would return, Kennedy said he would.

“Harrison Ford will be involved, yeah,” she said. “It’s not a reboot; it’s a continuation.”

She added, “He can’t wait.”

The Call of the Wild opens Feb. 21.