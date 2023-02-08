Harrison Ford Says Calista Flockhart Doesn't Fly with Him in Vintage Planes After Near-Death Crash

Harrison Ford is still regularly taking to the skies as a pilot following his near-death plane crash nearly eight years ago — but his wife Calista Flockhart has her reservations.

Opening up to The Hollywood Reporter about how he "changed a lot of things in [his] life" following the March 2015 incident, the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny actor admitted, "My wife does not fly with me in vintage airplanes anymore — she will in others."

Ford, 80, added that he has no desire to ever again "have to recover from that kind of accident," from which he suffered critical injuries including a large laceration on his scalp as well as broken bones, leading him to remain hospitalized for almost a month.

While the actor said the experience "was really hard on my family," he continues to fly.

"I know what happened. So that's part of the reason [I went back]," he explained. "There was a mechanical issue with the airplane I could not have known about or attended to in any way."

"So in the words of the great philosopher Jimmy Buffett: S--- happens," he concluded.

Harrison Ford for The Hollywood Reporter. Austin Hargrave for The Hollywood Reporter

The actor and avid pilot experienced the near-fatal crash in his World War II vintage plane on March 5, 2015. After having to make an emergency landing, Ford suffered a shattered right ankle, a shattered pelvis, a broken back and a serious bump on the head.

A report released by the National Transportation Safety Board named engine malfunction as the cause of the crash landing.

"I remember. Not all of it, I remember some of it," Ford recalled of the accident during an October 2015 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"I remember the engine stopping; I remember that part very well," he continued. "And then I remember the tower; I remember their suggestion. Their suggestion was that I take the normal route to land and I knew I wasn't going to do that, so I said no. And that's the last thing that I remember until five days afterwards, actually."

Ford eventually made a full recovery, returning to the pilot seat as early as May of that year and surprising Star Wars fans with an unexpected appearance at San Diego Comic-Con that July.

Harrison Ford on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. Austin Hargrave for The Hollywood Reporter

And while Flockhart, 58, won't be riding shotgun with her husband in the skies, Ford recently said he'd "love" to work with her onscreen — but the Hollywood power couple hasn't found the right project yet.

"We'd love to find one we could do together," the legendary actor told PEOPLE at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking in Los Angeles last month. "But yeah, haven't found one yet."

Ford met Flockhart in 2002 at the Golden Globe Awards. The two tied the knot eight years later in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

He added to PEOPLE in January that the Ally McBeal alum is recently starting to act again after taking time off to focus on their son Liam, 22.

"She's just going back to work after having devoted herself to the raising of our son, Liam, for the last 20 years," Ford explained. "And she's enjoying going back to work. I'm hoping we will find something to do together."