Harrison Ford on Retiring Indiana Jones Role After New Movie: 'I Need to Sit Down and Rest a Little Bit'

The actor debuted the fifth Indiana Jones movie at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday

By Benjamin VanHoose
and Carita Rizzo
Published on May 19, 2023 01:22 PM
Harrison Ford
Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Harrison Ford needs a break from Indiana Jones's high-octane action.

The actor debuted the franchise's fifth entry, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, with some critics calling it his "most emotional" performance as the character, which he first played in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark.

During a press conference on Friday, Ford, 80, was asked about retiring the character with the new sequel, joking that he needs a break to rest.

"Is it not evident? I need to sit down and rest a little bit. I love to work, and I love this character, and I love what it brought into my life, and that's all I can say," he said, adding that he "wanted to round up the story" with this new installment.

"Everything has come together to support me in my old age, and I love the work. So I just want to work and I want to tell stories, good stories, and I have been so lucky in my life to have that opportunity."

Harrison Ford
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The actor also discussed the de-aging CGI that brings a younger version of his character back to the big screen. He said it turned out "very realistic."

"I know that that is my face. It's not a kind of Photoshop magic, that's what I looked like 35 years ago. ... I think it was used very skillfully, so I'm very happy with it," said Ford, who also stars on the Yellowstone prequel 1923 with Helen Mirren. "But I don't look back and say, 'I wish I was that guy again,' because I don't. I'm happy to be, you know what? I'm real happy with age — I love being older. It was great to be young, but s--- fire, I could be dead, and I'm still working."

Costar Mads Mikkelsen shared a story from the production that highlighted Ford's stamina.

"We had a night shoot on this film. We wrapped up at 5 o'clock in the morning. We were all completely wasted, wanted to go to bed," the actor, 57, recalled. "Harrison picks up his bicycle and goes riding for 50 kilometers. Okay? So that was just a, 'Come on, Harrison. What are we supposed to do?' So I think there's a couple more Indies in there."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters June 30.

