The two actors previously costarred together in the 2013 film, 42, based on the life of Jackie Robinson

Harrison Ford Remembers 42 Costar Chadwick Boseman: 'He Is as Much a Hero as Any He Played'

Harrison Ford is adding his name to a long list of celebrities paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

On Monday, the 78-year-old Indiana Jones star paid tribute to the late actor, who he starred alongside in the 2013 film, 42.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Ford shared that Boseman "was as compelling, powerful and truthful as the characters he chose to play."

"His intelligence, personal dignity and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and elevated the stories he told," Ford added. "He is as much a hero as any he played. He is loved and will be deeply missed."

Boseman died on Friday at the age of 43 following a four-year private battle with colon cancer. His family confirmed his death in a statement shared on social media.

Image zoom Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom Chadwick Boseman and Harrison Ford in 42 Legendary Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

In 42, the film based on the life of Jackie Robinson, Ford portrayed the role of Branch Rickey, the manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers who pushed for Robinson — played by Boseman — to join his team and break the color barrier in baseball.

In a somber coincidence, Boseman's death was announced by Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser during the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Friday, in which all players were wearing the number 42 in honor of Robinson for Jackie Robinson Day.

Though the day is traditionally honored on April 15, the postponement of the Major League Baseball season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic delayed it to August.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The Jackie Robinson Foundation later went on to share a moving tribute to the actor, writing that he will be "etched in history as a hero in his own right."

"It is with tremendous sadness that the Jackie Robinson Foundation mourns the loss of actor, screenwriter and philanthropist, Chadwick Boseman," the foundation wrote in a statement shared on social media. "Having channeled the depth and diversity of our beloved Jackie Robinson in the 2018 critically-acclaimed Legendary Entertainment film '42.' Chadwick was a dear friend of the Foundation - lending his time and visibility to help advance our mission."

"Preparing for his starring role in '42,' he studied extensively and spent considerable time with Rachel Robinson. A consummate professional, he absorbed every story, every memory and every photo and film excerpt he could consume to help translate the soul of an American hero. And now, Chadwick will be etched in history as a hero in his own right, especially having shown millions of Black and Brown children the power of a superhero who looks like them. Chadwick - may you rest in peace eternally. Take your place among the greats. You earned it."

Image zoom Chadwick Boseman Dan Hallman/AP/Shutterstock

Ford is just one of the many stars or other public figures who have worked alongside Boseman and paid tribute to the late actor.

"This hurts. really hurts," Letitia Wright tweeted on Sunday. Wright played Boseman's onscreen sister Shuri in the Marvel film, Black Panther.

Angela Bassett, who played Boseman's mother in the film, penned a touching message on her Instagram page, sharing that she and the actor had met many years before he became a star. Elsewhere, Danai Gurira also honored her late friend and Black Panther costar for his real-life heroism and inspiration.

A 20/20 special that aired Sunday night after a commercial-free showing of the popular Marvel film also saw stars among the likes of Robert Downey Jr. and Oprah Winfrey pay tribute to Boseman, as well as Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

RELATED VIDEO: Denzel Washington Honors 'Brilliant' Chadwick Boseman Years After Secretly Paying for His Acting Classes

Boseman was extremely private about his personal life, keeping his 2016 cancer diagnosis a secret until his death.

"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," his family wrote in their statement ⁣on social media Friday.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement continued. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."