Harrison Ford Reacts to 'Indiana Jones' Costar Ke Huy Quan's Oscar Nod: 'He's a Great Guy'

Once you film a car chase together, you're bonded forever!

Harrison Ford saluted his former Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom costar Ke Huy Quan for his Oscar nomination this week — the star's latest milestone following the success of his comeback film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy," Ford, 80, told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Shrinking.

"He's a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is," he added. "I'm glad. I'm very happy for him."

Ford and Quan, 51, last acted together in the second film in the Indiana Jones franchise, where Ford played the titular role and Quan played the young Short Round.

When asked if an on-screen reunion is possible between the stars, Ford told ET, "That'd be great."

The duo previously reunited in September 2022 when Quan shared a sweet photo of himself and Ford on Instagram during Disney's D23 Expo. Ford attended the event to promote the upcoming Indiana Jones film, while Quan was invited for his role in season 2 of Loki.

Quan later detailed the encounter to The New York Times, telling the outlet that his heart was "pounding" as he approached Ford and thought, "Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid."

Ford, Quan said, ended up looking at him with his "classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look" before recognizing him.

"I go, 'Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I'm a fan and he's gonna tell me to not come near him.' But he looks and points at me and says, 'Are you Short Round?' Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, 'Yes, Indy.' And he said, 'Come here,' and gave me a big hug," Quan detailed.

The warm embrace came decades after Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was released in May 1984, kicking off the career of Quan before he appeared in the '80s classic The Goonies.

After receiving the Best Supporting Actor nod for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once earlier this month, Quan spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the significance of the film's 11 nominations, and his own first-time nomination as well. He called the moment "an incredible day."

"When I heard my name announced, I jumped and I screamed so loud. It was very similar to the day when I got that call from my agent and they told me that I get to play the role of Waymond. I just cannot believe it. For so many years, I've always loved watching the Oscars," Quan said.

"Every year, I would imagine what it's like to walk down the red carpet, to be in that room, to get nominated. It's a dream that only existed in my imagination for the longest time," he continued. "When I had to step away, that dream dissipated. It was so far away that I didn't think one day it would make its way back. And it did. And it happened today."

The 2023 Academy Awards also marks the most nominations for Asian actors in any year of the ceremony, which Quan called a big moment "for the entire AAPI community."

"It feels so great for us to have the 11 nominations, and get all these acting nominations," he said. "I hope that this is the beginning of more to come. I hope that our entire community sees this and sees this is possible moving forward. That's why representation is so important."