Harrison Ford Opens Up About How He Keeps Marriage to Calista Flockhart Going Strong: 'Don't Talk'

Harrison Ford is opening up about the secret to a successful marriage in his latest interview.

The Call of the Wild star, 77, is celebrating 10 years with wife Calista Flockhart in June and joked with Parade that his best marriage advice is “don’t talk.”

Instead, “nod your head,” Ford added.

Another secret? Complete your chores!

“Well, if my chores are done and there’s nothing more pressing and the weather’s good, I’ll go flying — I love to fly up there — or walk in the woods, do some work, ride my road bike or mountain bike,” Ford told the outlet of his hobbies when spending time on his Wyoming ranch.

Image zoom Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Harrison Ford Thought J.J. Abrams Was ‘Kidding’ When He Was Asked Back for Rise of Skywalker

The iconic actor suggested that those chores are provided to him by Flockhart, 55, explaining, “there are ‘honey do’s.'”

Ford and Flockhart met in 2002 at the Golden Globe Awards, tying the knot eight years later in a casual ceremony in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The year after he met the Ally McBeal star, Ford told Hello! magazine that he wasn’t surprised he fell in love with the actress.

“I’m in love,” he said in a 2003 interview with the publication. “Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn’t surprised that I did.”

Ford will soon be reprising his role as Indiana Jones in a fourth sequel for the franchise to be directed by Steven Spielberg.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed to BBC News earlier this month that the sequel isn’t a reboot, but a continuation of the beloved story.

“We’re working away, getting the script where we want it to be and then we’ll be ready to go,” Kennedy told the U.K. outlet at the BAFTA Awards red carpet. “Harrison Ford will be involved, yeah. It’s not a reboot; it’s a continuation.”

Of Ford, Kennedy added, “He can’t wait.”

Image zoom Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart

RELATED: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart: Inside Their Unshakable Marriage

Ford had previously shut down rumors that Chris Pratt would be taking over the swashbuckling role of Indy, telling Today that the character will be gone when he is.

“Nobody is gonna be Indiana Jones!” he said in May of last year. “Don’t you get? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

The newest installment of the franchise — in which Ford has starred in Raiders of the Lost Ark back in 1981, Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) — is set to premiere in 2021.