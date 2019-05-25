Harrison Ford Says 'Nobody' Will Replace Him as Indiana Jones: 'When I'm Gone, He's Gone'

Chris Pratt has been rumored to take over the role of Indiana Jones in an upcoming reboot of the franchise, but Harrison Ford set the record straight.

“Nobody is gonna be Indiana Jones! Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy,” Ford, 78, said on the Today show Friday.

“This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this. I’m sorry, man,” The Secret Life of Pets 2 star said laughing, jokingly mistaking Pratt for Chris Pine.

Pratt’s name has been connected with the role since 2015, shortly after Disney bought the movie rights for the film from Paramount back in 2013.

RELATED: Chris Pratt Shares ‘Really Illegal’ Behind-the-Scenes Video from Avengers: Endgame Set

Image zoom Lucasfilm Ltd/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Pratt has become the go-to action star over the years, playing roles in Avengers: Endgame and Jurassic World, but the 39-year-old will not be taking over the Indiana Jones franchise anytime soon.

Ford has played the role in four movies, starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark back in 1981, Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

RELATED: Harrison Ford and Wife Calista Flockhart Have Glam Date Night at Governors Awards

Image zoom Christopher Polk/Getty

The upcoming fifth installment of Indiana Jones is set for release in 2021, with Ford reprising the role and Steven Spielberg directing.

The Star Wars star plays the character Rooster in The Secret Life Of Pets 2, which hits theaters June 7.