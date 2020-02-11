Harrison Ford Jokingly Calls President Donald Trump a 'Son of a B----' on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Harrison Ford used some colorful language when recently describing the president.

On Monday, the Oscar-nominated actor, 77, visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat about his new man-and-his-dog adventure movie The Call of the Wild, with one comedy gag prompting the star to give a searing shout-out to President Donald Trump.

When host Kimmel, 52, pulled out a mock movie poster for Ford’s film, he recited fake critical acclaim for the film using direct quotes from Trump, 73, about his “perfect” call that was the center of his Ukraine scandal and impeachment proceedings.

“That’s the first thing that son of a b— has done for me ever,” Ford said as he laughed about the fake movie reviews from the commander in chief.

During the late-night appearance, Ford also discussed his the conclusion to his iconic Star Wars character’s story arch, working as a carpenter prior to his acting career, and how the star contributed to Sunday night’s all-time low Oscars viewership by not tuning in to the awards show.

Ford has been open about his political leanings in the past, previously referring to himself as a “lifelong Democrat.”

Last week, while promoting Call of the Wild in Mexico City, the star told reporters that the U.S. should “invite people into the county, not keep them out.“

“This is the history of America, it depends on immigration,” Ford said in a video obtained by HuffPost. “Our position is tenuous because of lack of moral leadership basically. We’ve lost some of our credibility in the world and we are anxious to regain it.”

Ford also touched on the subject of climate change, saying that science is being “ridiculed by people in ideological campgrounds.”

On Kimmel this week, Ford echoed his feelings on science being ignored, telling the talk show host that many “don’t believe” scientific evidence anymore, urging people to better discern between “real information and total bulls—.”

Ford — who will reprise his famous titular role in an upcoming Indiana Jones movie — credited Greta Thunberg and youth activists for picking up the mantle and stepping up to protect the environment.

“Young people it seems to me throughout the world are taking up the role of leadership that they must do, it’s the natural way of the world,” he said. “I applaud Greta’s part in the leadership of young people.”

Ford added, “I consider the threat of the natural world is the single biggest threat to humanity.”

The Call of the Wild is in theaters on Feb. 21.