Harrison Ford Jokes with Reporter Who Says He's 'Still Very Hot' at 80: 'Thanks for Noticing'

Harrison Ford is still "hot" at 80!

At a photo call and press conference for his new movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, the star posed with his honorary Palme d'Or and basked ​​in accolades from the press — including kudos from one female reporter who told him she finds the octogenarian attractive.

After the woman from the press corps told him that he was "hot," and was "stunned" to see him take his shirt off in the second scene of the movie, she asked how he kept fit and whether he could ride a horse.

"Let me tell you. Yeah, I can ride a horse ... if they let me," Ford replied, joking, "Thank you. I didn't mean to be cruel. I forgot everything up to, 'Can you ride a horse?' "

As for how the legendary actor stays fit, he added: "I have been blessed with this body. Thanks for noticing."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Yet, while growing older is not lost on the action star, he said at one point in the press conference that he has come to embrace it — even if the movie's special effects magic show him looking a bit younger.

"Look, the technology has evolved, or this iteration of that technology has evolved to the point where it, to me, seems very realistic," Ford said. "And I know that that is my face. It's not a kind of Photoshop magic, that's what I looked like 35 years ago."

He later added, "And so I think it was used very skillfully. So I'm very happy with it, but I don't look back and say, I wish I was that guy again, because I don't. I'm happy to be, you know what? I'm real happy with age, I love being older. It was great to be young, but s--- fire I could be dead, and I'm still working."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters June 30.