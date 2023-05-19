Harrison Ford Jokes with Reporter Who Says He's 'Still Very Hot' at 80: 'Thanks for Noticing'

The actor has been basking in accolades at the Cannes Film Festival, where his new movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny had its world premiere

By Carita Rizzo
and
Published on May 19, 2023 10:48 AM
Harrison Ford (R) arrives with his wife Calista Flockhart for the screening of the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival
Photo: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Harrison Ford is still "hot" at 80!

At a photo call and press conference for his new movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, the star posed with his honorary Palme d'Or and basked ​​in accolades from the press — including kudos from one female reporter who told him she finds the octogenarian attractive.

After the woman from the press corps told him that he was "hot," and was "stunned" to see him take his shirt off in the second scene of the movie, she asked how he kept fit and whether he could ride a horse.

"Let me tell you. Yeah, I can ride a horse ... if they let me," Ford replied, joking, "Thank you. I didn't mean to be cruel. I forgot everything up to, 'Can you ride a horse?' "

As for how the legendary actor stays fit, he added: "I have been blessed with this body. Thanks for noticing."

Thierry Frémaux with Harrison Ford who receives an honorary Palme D'Or during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Yet, while growing older is not lost on the action star, he said at one point in the press conference that he has come to embrace it — even if the movie's special effects magic show him looking a bit younger.

"Look, the technology has evolved, or this iteration of that technology has evolved to the point where it, to me, seems very realistic," Ford said. "And I know that that is my face. It's not a kind of Photoshop magic, that's what I looked like 35 years ago."

He later added, "And so I think it was used very skillfully. So I'm very happy with it, but I don't look back and say, I wish I was that guy again, because I don't. I'm happy to be, you know what? I'm real happy with age, I love being older. It was great to be young, but s--- fire I could be dead, and I'm still working."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters June 30.

Related Articles
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 18 May 2023
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Hold Hands at 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Cannes Premiere
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to World Premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May
Harrison Ford Gazes at Wife Calista Flockhart in Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Photo Ahead of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Premiere
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Share Sweet Moment Ahead of 'Indiana Jones' Premiere
(L-R): Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Reviews Praise Harrison Ford's 'Most Emotional' Indy Performance
Mads Mikkelsen, Johnny Depp
Mads Mikkelsen Attends Cannes Screening of Johnny Depp's Movie After Replacing Him in 'Fantastic Beasts'
Karlie Kloss attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festiva
Pregnant Karlie Kloss Shows Off Elegant Maternity Style on Cannes Red Carpet — See the Photo!
“Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
The Best-Dressed Stars at Cannes 2023
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Johnny Depp Was Surprised to Be Cast as King Louis XV: I'm 'Some Hillbilly from Kentucky'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (13915178h) Michael Douglas Palme D'Or D'Honneur photocall, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2023
Michael Douglas Says He's Become an 'Expert at Sex Scenes' While Reflecting on 'Basic Instinct' at Cannes
Johnny Depp attending the photocall for Jeanne du Barry during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes
Johnny Depp Speaks at Cannes About His 'Comeback' After Amber Heard Trial: 'I Never Went Anywhere'
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia
Amber Heard Supporters Protest Cannes Film Festival for Inclusion of Johnny Depp Movie
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's IJ5. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Harrison Ford Is on a Mission in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Full Trailer
Cannes Jury Member Brie Larson Addresses Johnny Depp's Opening Night Film: 'I Don't Know How I Feel About It'
Cannes Juror Brie Larson Addresses Johnny Depp's Opening Night Film: 'Don't Know How I Feel About It'
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas and Carys Zeta Douglas attend the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Michael Douglas Walks Arm in Arm with Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, Daughter Carys on Cannes Red Carpet
Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
PEOPLE's Summer Movie Preview 2023, From 'Indiana Jones' to 'Barbie'
Killers of the Flower Moon
Leonardo DiCaprio to Premiere New Movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at Cannes Film Festival