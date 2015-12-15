Harrison Ford Jokes That He Was 'Much Better Looking' at 1977 Star Wars Premiere

Once a hunk, always a hunk – right, Harrison Ford?

Han Solo isn’t so sure.

The 73-year-old star hinted that his good looks haven’t held up in the nearly four decades since the first Star Wars film premiered in 1977.

On the red carpet for the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, Ford told reporters the main difference between the 1977 premiere and Monday night’s was that he “was much better looking [back then].”

The actor, who walked the red carpet with wife Calista Flockhart, reprises his iconic role as Han Solo in the highly anticipated new addition to the popular franchise.

“It wasn’t anything like this,” he said of the original movie. “We didn’t have a premiere. We had a royal command performance in London where we shot the film for charity, but we didn’t have a premiere.”

He added, “Things have changed.”

The Indiana Jones star told reporters on the red carpet that he is “really excited to get this movie out there to the audience and see how they feel about it, and have a nice, long sleep.”

PEOPLE's Star Wars special issue

Ford also told PEOPLE that he is flying again after crashing a small plane he was piloting into a golf course earlier this year.

“I got back in the plane, but not THAT plane,” he said. “That plane, not going back in that plane.”

Harrison Ford Time Machine

But his love of the skies has clearly not waned.

“I was dying to get up in the air,” he said. “I was delighted.”

The Millennium Falcon pilot played coy about his star power, however, despite the film’s early praise.

“I just work here,” he contended. “I’m just delighted to be here. I love my life. I love the opportunity to make films. I love to work with many talented people.

The Force Awakens hits theaters nationwide on Friday.