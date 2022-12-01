Harrison Ford Returns to Iconic Role in Action-Packed 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trailer

Harrison Ford is slipping back into an iconic role one last time.

On Thursday, Lucasfilm debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, showing Ford, 80, returning as the archaeologist on a new adventure.

The sequel also stars Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

Ford previously played the character in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, all of which were directed by Steven Spielberg.

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The new entry is directed by James Mangold, who made 2005's Walk the Line and 2017's Logan. Spielberg and George Lucas are executive producers.

In September, Ford got emotional while speaking at the D23 Expo and showcasing footage from the sequel to fans. "Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us. I'm very proud to say that this one is fantastic," he said at the time, per Variety.

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ford told Empire magazine in November that the new movie is "complex" and "sneaky," as well as "full of adventure, full of laughs, full of real emotion."

"The shooting of it was tough and long and arduous. But I'm very happy with the film that we have," he added, later saying of what inspired his comeback: "I just thought it would be nice to see one where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey. If a script came along that I felt gave me a way to extend the character."

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Director Mangold told Empire, "It became really important to me to figure out how to make this a movie about a hero at sunset. The issues I brought up about Indy's age were not things I thought were being addressed in the material being developed at the time. There were 'old' jokes, but the material itself wasn't about it. To me, whatever you greatest liability, you should fly straight towards that. If you try to pretend it's not there, you end up getting slings and arrows the whole way."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters June 30.