Harrison Ford Becomes a Spokesman for COVID-19 Disaster Relief Response Nonprofit Airlink

The Star Wars actor is an avid flyer and has his own aircraft hangar in California

Harrison Ford's love of aviation is taking a turn toward helping a disaster relief nonprofit.

The actor is the new spokesperson for Airlink, a nonprofit that "harnesses the power of aviation to save lives and rebuild communities in the aftermath of natural and manmade disasters," Ford said in a new video for the organization.

Airlink is now helping tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, with the organization delivering 7.5 million pieces of personal protective equipment, over 300,000 pounds of relief supplies and medical volunteers to communities impacted by the disease on three continents.

"There’s nothing particularly glamorous about what Airlink does, but what they do is essential," Ford said in the video. "It’s important work that directly results in the delivery of food, water, shelter, expert volunteers, aid workers as well as compassion and hope for people affected by disaster."

"I’m proud to be a part of the Airlink team and I urge you to join me in supporting their work," the actor added.

Harrison Ford

As for how he learned of Airlink and the work the organization does, Ford said in a statement: "A pilot friend made me aware of the work Airlink does and I became eager to be involved. Airlink and its aviation sector supporters partner with non-profit humanitarian aid groups to bring comfort, compassion and hope to thousands of people in desperate need in the U.S. and around the world."

Airlink partners with global airlines and air freight carriers which enables the nonprofit to deliver essential items in partnership with The Salvation Army, Project HOPE, World Central Kitchen and MedShare.

Ford has a long history of aviation, including having his own aircraft hangar in California.

In September, the Star Wars actor successfully passed a remedial training course provided by the Federal Aviation Administration.

And in August, Ford flew his wife, actress Calista Flockhart, and their son, Liam, 19, to the teenager’s liberal arts college on his private plane.