Harrison Ford Injures Shoulder While Rehearsing for Indiana Jones 5 Fight Scene

Harrison Ford has suffered an injury while rehearsing for the latest Indiana Jones movie.

The 78-year-old actor was rehearsing for a fight scene in the movie when the injury occurred, according to a statement from Disney.

"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," the statement read.

Deadline was first to report the news. Director James Mangold (Logan) will continue to film around Ford as he is evaluated for treatment, according to the outlet.

The movie is currently scheduled for release on July 29, 2022.

Ford was recently spotted back in costume as the iconic archeologist in a photo circulated online, which Frozen star Josh Gad later posted to his Instagram. The shot shows Ford wearing the iconic character's brown fedora and brown leather jacket over a beige button-down shirt.

Ford has played the role in four movies, starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark back in 1981, Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

For the first time in the franchise's history, director Steven Spielberg will not helm the movie. Mangold is instead sitting in the director's chair, with Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanue serving as producers.