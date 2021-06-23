Harrison Ford Injures Shoulder While Rehearsing for Indiana Jones 5 Fight Scene
Harrison Ford is currently in production on the latest Indiana Jones movie
Harrison Ford has suffered an injury while rehearsing for the latest Indiana Jones movie.
The 78-year-old actor was rehearsing for a fight scene in the movie when the injury occurred, according to a statement from Disney.
"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," the statement read.
Deadline was first to report the news. Director James Mangold (Logan) will continue to film around Ford as he is evaluated for treatment, according to the outlet.
The movie is currently scheduled for release on July 29, 2022.
Ford was recently spotted back in costume as the iconic archeologist in a photo circulated online, which Frozen star Josh Gad later posted to his Instagram. The shot shows Ford wearing the iconic character's brown fedora and brown leather jacket over a beige button-down shirt.
Ford has played the role in four movies, starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark back in 1981, Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).
For the first time in the franchise's history, director Steven Spielberg will not helm the movie. Mangold is instead sitting in the director's chair, with Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanue serving as producers.
"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold said in an earlier press release. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."