Harrison Ford Is on a Mission in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Full Trailer

Harrison Ford has another adventure ahead.

The actor, 80, returns in the first full trailer of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth film in the franchise that began with 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark. This is the first of the Indiana Jones movies not directed by Steven Spielberg; this time it's directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan).

Dial of Destiny's cast also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters and Ethann Isidore.

In December, Lucasfilm debuted the first teaser trailer for the sequel, featuring the first footage of Ford's character appearing younger via de-aging CGI. Ford told The Hollywood Reporter in February that he was skeptical about the concept at first.

Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). Lucasfilm Ltd.

"I never loved the idea until I saw how it was accomplished in this case — which is very different than the way it's been done in other films I've seen," he said of the visual effects. "They've got every frame of film, either printed or unprinted, of me during 40 years of working with Lucasfilm on various stuff. I can act the scene and they sort through with AI every f---ing foot of film to find me in that same angle and light. It's bizarre and it works and it is my face."

The actor said of his character in this installment, "What I love is that we're meeting him at a different point in his life to where we've seen him in these other films. It's a logical place for him to be at this stage, considering his behavior and what he spent his time doing. It's a very interesting script Jim came up with."

The film will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 18.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters June 30.