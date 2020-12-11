Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones 5 Set for July 2022 Release

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed Ford would return to the franchise in February

Indiana Jones 5 has locked in a release date.

The upcoming film in the iconic franchise will see the return of Harrison Ford as the famed archaeologist and is set for a July 2022 release, Disney announced on Thursday.

"Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey," Disney tweeted. "Adventure arrives July 2022."

In February, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed Ford, 78, was returning as Indiana Jones in an interview with BBC News.

"We’re working away, getting the script where we want it to be and then we’ll be ready to go," Kennedy said.

Asked if Ford might reprise his role, Kennedy said he would. "Harrison Ford will be involved, yeah," she said. "It’s not a reboot; it’s a continuation."

Kennedy added, "He can’t wait."

Ford has played the role in four movies, starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark back in 1981, Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

In November, Ford paid tribute to Sean Connery after the James Bond star died at the age of 90. Ford and Connery both starred together in 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in which Connery played Ford’s father.

"He was my father… not in life… but in 'Indy 3,' " Ford said in a statement obtained by Variety. "You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the side car of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm."