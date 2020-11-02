Harrison Ford Honors His Indiana Jones ‘Father’ Sean Connery: ‘God, We Had Fun’

"Rest in peace, dear friend," Harrison Ford said in memory of his Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade costar Sean Connery

Harrison Ford is remembering his late friend and onscreen father, Sean Connery.

The actor paid tribute to Connery on Monday after the James Bond star died on Saturday at the age of 90. Ford and Connery both starred together in 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in which Connery played Ford’s father.

“He was my father… not in life… but in ‘Indy 3,’” Ford, 78, said in a statement obtained by Variety. “You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the side car of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm.”

He added, “God, we had fun — if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

Connery was also remembered by George Lucas, who created the Indiana Jones franchise.

"Sir Sean Connery, through his talent and drive, left an indelible mark in cinematic history. His audiences spanned generations, each with favorite roles he played," Lucas, 76, wrote in a statement online. "He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy's dad. With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug."

He continued, "I'm thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family."

Connery died in his sleep while staying at his home in the Bahamas on Saturday.

"His wife Micheline and his two sons, Jason and Stephane have confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family," a rep for the actor told PEOPLE on Saturday. "There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended."

Micheline Roquebrune later told the Mail on Sunday that her husband had been struggling with dementia before his death.

"It was no life for him," the French-Moroccan artist, 91, said. "It took its toll on him. He was not able to express himself latterly."

She went on to share that Connery "got his final wish to slip away without any fuss."

"At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away," she said. "It was what he wanted."

Beyond his role in the Indiana Jones franchise, Connery was the ultimate silver-screen incarnation of James Bond. The Oscar winner starred in seven James Bond films beginning with 1962’s Dr. No and blazed through a celebrated three-decade streak as 007 that would culminate in 1983’s Never Say Never Again, setting the gold standard for others seeking to don 007’s sharp tuxedo.

In a career that spanned six decades — from his early days in TV to a full-blown run as Hollywood leading man — Connery would showcase his versatility as an actor, moving between prestige fare (TV adaptations of Anna Karenina and Macbeth), retellings of classics (Robin and Marian) and thrillers (Highlander, Rising Sun).