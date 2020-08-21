Harrison Ford Flies Wife Calista Flockhart and Son Liam to Drop Him Off at College

Harrison Ford has dropped his teenage son off at college in style, flying him in his own private plane.

Ford, his wife Calista Flockhart and their son Liam Flockhart Ford arrived at Liam's liberal arts college Thursday for the start of the fall semester.

Flockhart, 55, was seen giving the 19-year-old a sweet hug before saying goodbye. The Ally McBeal actress was dressed casually in jeans and a sweater, while Ford, 78, donned a dress shirt and pants. All three wore face masks for the drop off.

Liam is the only child for Flockhart, who wed the Indiana Jones star in 2010. Flockhart adopted Liam as a single mother just one year before she and Ford started dating in 2002.

Ford has two children, sons Ben, 52, and Willard, 51, from his first marriage to Mary Marquardt. He then later married Melissa Mathison, with whom he shares son Malcolm, 31, and daughter Georgia, 28.

Image zoom Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Star Wars actor is an avid flyer, but has been involved in several piloting incidents in the recent past.

In April, the Federal Aviation Administration began looking into an incident at Los Angeles’ Hawthorne Airport involving Ford, in which he crossed a runway at the airport where another aircraft was landing while flying his plane.

Image zoom Harrison Ford with his private plane in 2017

"Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error," a representative for Ford said in a statement. "The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft. No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision."

The FAA confirmed the incident, in which the two aircraft were approximately 3600 feet apart, CNN reported at the time.