Harrison Ford Endorses Joe Biden for President in Plea to Voters: 'The Man's a Centrist'

Harrison Ford is encouraging voters to ride the blue wave in the 2020 presidential election.

On Monday, the Indiana Jones actor endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president during a Zoom discussion with former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, marking the first time Ford has ever endorsed a candidate running for office.

In a clip posted to Bloomberg's Instagram page, the pair discuss the ongoing issue of climate change and why they feel Biden is the best candidate to tackle the issue as president.

"We want to talk about the most pressing problem in America today, and that is our leadership," Ford began the discussion. "We want to encourage people to support candidates that will support the environment."

"We both gotta work together to get Joe Biden elected and to keep the public's focus on fighting climate change, or neither of us are gonna have a future," Bloomberg added.

"We're gonna run out of time if we continue with this current leadership," Ford stressed.

The actor, 78, shared that he wanted to get involved with the environment after he "suffered an embarrassment of riches."

"I looked around for an issue that we’re really emotionally connected with, one of the primary things is the protection of nature and the environment," he said.

"I think we both agree we need a partner in Washington to really get this done, and that’s why maybe we both support Joe Biden," Bloomberg added, to which Ford nodded in response.

"The man’s a centrist," the actor asserted. "He said — he believes in a coalition, he believes in consensus. That’s the Democratic Party."

Bloomberg concluded the discussion by reiterating that this is an election year unlike any other.

"I don’t think there’s ever been an election as important as this one," he said, to which Ford echoed, "That’s it in a nutshell."

Earlier this year, Ford criticized the current state of American politics and President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The Call of the Wild star spoke to reporters while promoting his new film in Mexico City in February saying the United States needs “to invite people into the country. Not keep them out.”

“This is the history of America, it depends on immigration,” Ford said in a video obtained by HuffPost.