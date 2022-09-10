Harrison Ford Gets Emotional Premiering First Teaser for 'Indiana Jones' '5' : 'I'm Very Proud'

Harrison Ford became overwhelmed with emotions after debuting Indiana Jones 5 first teaser trailer to adoring fans at the D23 Expo.

After premiering the preview for the upcoming film on Saturday, the Hollywood superstar delivered a moving speech during his surprise appearance at the Anaheim, California event.

As he appeared to tear up while onstage, Ford, 80, said, per Variety, "Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us. I'm very proud to say that this one is fantastic."

Paramount/Getty

While pointing at Phoebe Waller-Bridge, he also said, "and this is one of the reasons."

"Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they're also about heart," Ford explained. "We have a really great story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass."

Hinting that the new film might be his last outing as Indiana Jones, he added, "This is it. I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much."

Ford returned as the title character along with costars Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, among more.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ford has so far played the role in four films, starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark back in 1981, then Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

Though the trailer for the movie has not yet been made public, Empire Magazine described the clip via Twitter as "incredibly action-packed."

"There was desert, there was sea, there looked to be flashbacks with a de-aged Harrison Ford," the publication wrote.

For the first time in the franchise's history, director Steven Spielberg will not helm the movie. James Mangold (Logan) is instead sitting in the director's chair, with Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel serving as producers.

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold previously said in a press release. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

The untitled Indiana Jones film is set to be released on June 30, 2023.