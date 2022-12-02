Harrison Ford's De-Aged Indiana Jones Is Revealed in New Trailer for Fifth Movie, 'Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford is traveling back in time.

The 80-year-old actor appears decades younger in certain scenes within the newly released trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the upcoming fifth film in the classic adventure franchise that Ford first starred in more than 40 years ago, with Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Ford will appear as he did in the original trilogy in the new film's opening sequence through of the help of new de-aging technology, according to Empire. The initial scene will be the only one in which the star is digitally de-aged, winding the clock back to 1944 before flashing forward to 1969, when the movie's main action takes place.

Director James Mangold recently told Empire that, by de-aging Ford for the film's opening, he "wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George [Lucas]-and-Steven [Spielberg] old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast."

"So that the audience doesn't experience the change between the '40s and '60s as an intellectual conceit, but literally experiences the buccaneering spirit of those early days," said the 58-year-old filmmaker. "And then the beginning of now."

Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). Lucasfilm Ltd.

According to Empire, several techniques were needed to flash back to the Indy we all know and love, including new VFX software that combed through archived material of a younger Ford and matched it up with the new footage. The jacket Ford wore in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark was also taken from storage and replicated exactly for the scene.

Ford, who hasn't stepped into the iconic archaeologist's boots since the 2008 installment Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, told the magazine that seeing his younger self on the big screen was believable, but eerie.

"This is the first time I've seen it where I believe it," he said of the youth-restoring tech.

"It's a little spooky," Ford continued. "I don't think I even want to know how it works, but it works."

Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). Lucasfilm Ltd.

Producer Kathleen Kennedy told Empire that she hopes audiences are stumped by the flashback scene.

"My hope is that, although it will be talked about in terms of technology, you just watch it and go, 'Oh my God, they just found footage,' " said Kennedy, 69.

While the de-aging received Ford's stamp of approval, the Star Wars actor said it didn't make him want to turn back time off-screen.

"Doesn't make me want to be young, though," he said. "I'm glad to have earned my age."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny whips into theaters June 30, 2023.