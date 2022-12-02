Harrison Ford's De-Aged Indiana Jones Is Revealed in New Trailer for Fifth Movie, 'Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones will appear decades younger in a sequence set in 1944 in the upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 11:31 AM

Harrison Ford is traveling back in time.

The 80-year-old actor appears decades younger in certain scenes within the newly released trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the upcoming fifth film in the classic adventure franchise that Ford first starred in more than 40 years ago, with Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Ford will appear as he did in the original trilogy in the new film's opening sequence through of the help of new de-aging technology, according to Empire. The initial scene will be the only one in which the star is digitally de-aged, winding the clock back to 1944 before flashing forward to 1969, when the movie's main action takes place.

Director James Mangold recently told Empire that, by de-aging Ford for the film's opening, he "wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George [Lucas]-and-Steven [Spielberg] old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast."

"So that the audience doesn't experience the change between the '40s and '60s as an intellectual conceit, but literally experiences the buccaneering spirit of those early days," said the 58-year-old filmmaker. "And then the beginning of now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's IJ5. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). Lucasfilm Ltd.

According to Empire, several techniques were needed to flash back to the Indy we all know and love, including new VFX software that combed through archived material of a younger Ford and matched it up with the new footage. The jacket Ford wore in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark was also taken from storage and replicated exactly for the scene.

Ford, who hasn't stepped into the iconic archaeologist's boots since the 2008 installment Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, told the magazine that seeing his younger self on the big screen was believable, but eerie.

"This is the first time I've seen it where I believe it," he said of the youth-restoring tech.

"It's a little spooky," Ford continued. "I don't think I even want to know how it works, but it works."

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's IJ5. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). Lucasfilm Ltd.

Producer Kathleen Kennedy told Empire that she hopes audiences are stumped by the flashback scene.

"My hope is that, although it will be talked about in terms of technology, you just watch it and go, 'Oh my God, they just found footage,' " said Kennedy, 69.

While the de-aging received Ford's stamp of approval, the Star Wars actor said it didn't make him want to turn back time off-screen.

"Doesn't make me want to be young, though," he said. "I'm glad to have earned my age."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny whips into theaters June 30, 2023.

Related Articles
Harrison Ford Indiana Jones and The Temple Of Doom
Harrison Ford Will Be De-Aged in 'Indiana Jones 5' Scene: 'It's a Little Spooky,' Says Actor
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's IJ5. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Harrison Ford Returns to Iconic Role in Action-Packed 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trailer
D23 EXPO 2022 - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA - brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event, which takes place September 9, 10, and 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, series, games, theme parks, collectibles, and celebrities. (The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images) Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Harrison Ford Gets Emotional Premiering First Teaser for 'Indiana Jones' '5' : 'I'm Very Proud'
Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw arrive at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Steven Spielberg's Wife? All About Kate Capshaw
harrison ford
Harrison Ford Shares 'Indiana Jones 5' Release Date and First Look During Star Wars Celebration
Chris Pratt and Harrison Ford
Chris Pratt Jokes About Why He Won't Play Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford Quote 'Was Enough to Scare Me'
Mads Mikkelsen, harrison ford
'Indiana Jones 5' Goes 'Heavily Back' to First Two Films, Teases Mads Mikkelsen: 'Dense and Epic'
Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen
Harrison Ford Is an 'Insanely Powerful Person,' Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Costar Mads Mikkelsen
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford's Life in Photos
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: (L-R) Dave Filoni, Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Carl Weathers, Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau attend the panel for “The Mandalorian” series at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
All the Revelations from the 'Star Wars' Celebration Convention — Including Info on New Series
Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller Bridge
'Indiana Jones' Is Back! Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joins Harrison Ford for Upcoming Fifth Film
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
Harrison Ford at the Vanity Fair Oscars portrait studio
'Indiana Jones' Is Back! Harrison Ford Suits Up in Iconic Costume in Set Photo from Fifth Movie
Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford
Mads Mikkelsen Joins 'Indiana Jones 5' with 'Fleabag' 's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford 'Can't Wait' to Return for 'Indiana Jones 5' : 'It's Not a Reboot,' Says Kathleen Kennedy
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford Injures Shoulder While Rehearsing for 'Indiana Jones 5' Fight Scene