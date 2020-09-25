Harrison Ford’s FAA Investigation Closes After Actor Successfully Passes Remedial Training Course

Ford crossed a runway at Los Angeles’ Hawthorne Airport where another aircraft was landing while flying his plane in April

Harrison Ford's Federal Aviation Administration investigation into an incident near a California runway in April has been closed.

Ford crossed a runway at Los Angeles’ Hawthorne Airport where another aircraft was landing while flying his plane in April. The two planes were approximately 3,600 feet apart, CNN reported at the time.

"The FAA has closed the case involving the pilot who crossed a Hawthorne Municipal Airport runway without authorization on April 24, 2020," the FAA said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "The FAA required the pilot to take a remedial runway incursion training course. When the pilot successfully completed the course, the FAA closed the case with no additional action."

A rep for the actor told PEOPLE at the time, "Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error."

"The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft. No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision."

In 2017, Ford, an avid flyer, reportedly flew dangerously close to a taxiing passenger plane after mistakenly landing in a taxiway instead of the runway he was cleared for.

Two years prior, Ford crash-landed at a Santa Monica golf course after encountering engine trouble. Ford, who was flying a yellow vintage fighter plane, suffered a broken arm and lacerations to his scalp.