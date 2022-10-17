Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Harrison Ford.

On Monday, multiple outlets reported that the Star Wars alum, 80, will appear as Gen. Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the upcoming MCU film Captain America: New World Order, replacing the late William Hurt, who died in March at age 71.

Hurt had previously appeared as Ross in five movies, starting with 2008's The Incredible Hulk and most recently in 2021's Black Widow, often appearing as an antagonist toward the franchise's heroes.

Ford will star in the next Captain America film alongside Anthony Mackie's new Captain America Sam Wilson, with an ensemble cast that includes Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson and Carl Lumbly, according to Deadline.

Marvel Studios and Disney did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for confirmation.

Captain America: New World Order, which is expected to catch up with Wilson after the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is co-written by the show's executive producer Malcolm Spellman and writer Dalan Musson, with The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah directing.

The Walt Disney Company via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ford's inclusion in the upcoming MCU project makes for his next big-screen role after Indiana Jones 5, for which he was on hand to debut a teaser trailer at Disney's D23 Expo in September.

As he appeared to tear up while onstage, Ford said, per Variety, "Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us. I'm very proud to say that this one is fantastic."

While pointing at costar Phoebe Waller-Bridge, he also said, "and this is one of the reasons."

"Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they're also about heart," Ford explained. "We have a really great story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass."

Hinting that the new film might be his last outing as Indiana Jones, he added, "This is it. I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much."

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to hit theaters May 3, 2024.