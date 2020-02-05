Harrison Ford 'Can't Wait' to Return for Indiana Jones 5: 'It's Not a Reboot,' Says Kathleen Kennedy

Harrison Ford isn’t hanging up his fedora anytime soon.

The actor, 77, is returning to his Indiana Jones character in an upcoming fifth installment of the film, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed to BBC News while on the BAFTA Awards red carpet on Sunday.

“We’re working away, getting the script where we want it to be and then we’ll be ready to go,” Kennedy said.

Asked if Ford might reprise his role, Kennedy said he would.

“Harrison Ford will be involved, yeah,” she said. “It’s not a reboot; it’s a continuation.”

Kennedy added, “He can’t wait.”

Last year, Chris Pratt was rumored to be taking over the role of the famous explorer until Ford set the record straight.

“Nobody is gonna be Indiana Jones!” the actor said during an interview on the Today show in May 2019. “Don’t you get? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

Pratt’s name has been connected with the role since 2015, shortly after Disney bought the movie rights for the film from Paramount back in 2013.

Ford has played the role in four movies, starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark back in 1981, Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

The upcoming fifth installment of Indiana Jones is set for release in 2021, with Steven Spielberg directing.