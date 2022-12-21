Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's Relationship Timeline

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart may have seemed like an unlikely pair to fans at first, but their love has stood the test of time.

The two actors began dating after meeting at the 59th Golden Globe Awards in 2002. The Indiana Jones star was 60 years old at the time and 22 years older than Flockhart. The couple got married eight years later in 2010 after Ford proposed on a family vacation the year before.

Before their relationship, Ford had been married twice and welcomed four kids from those respective marriages. He later adopted Flockhart's son Liam, whom she adopted in 2001.

"I'm in love," Ford said of Flockhart in a 2003 interview. "Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did."

The couple are very private and prefer to keep their relationship and blended family out of the public eye, however, they have stepped out publicly together a few times over the years.

From their first encounter to memorable date nights and family vacations, here's everything to know about Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's relationship.

January 20, 2002: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart meet at the 59th Golden Globe Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ford and Flockhart first crossed paths at the Golden Globe Awards at the beginning of 2002. Ford was still married to his second wife Melissa Mathison at the time, though Mathison had filed for legal separation in 2001. Their divorce was later finalized in 2004.

Both Ford and Flockhart have said that although they'd seen each other's respective movies, they weren't looking for love or thinking about each other before that first meeting. "I remember loving him in Mosquito Coast, but I didn't really think about him," said Flockhart.

2002: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart go on their first date

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

Flockhart's Ally McBeal costar James Marsden has spoken about being the third wheel on Flockhart and Ford's first date back in 2002.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Marsden explained that he had become friends with Flockhart through working together and that she had invited him along to dinner and then drinks at Ford's home.

"I'm a harbinger of a wonderful, long relationship," he joked. "I take the credit for that."

September 1, 2002: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart appear together at the Venice Film Festival

J. Vespa/WireImage

The couple made one of their first public appearances together at the 59th Venice Film Festival. They were joined by Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson at the premiere of K-19: The Widowmaker, in which Ford and Neeson starred together.

2003: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart discuss their shared love of flying

Ford had been passionate about flying planes for years since he obtained his pilot license. Luckily for him, Flockhart also enjoyed flying and it was an activity they bonded over in their early days, along with their son Liam.

"Calista loves to fly, and I'm thrilled because it's so important to me and it's the kind of thing that's so much more fun with somebody who really enjoys it," Ford told PEOPLE in 2003. "Liam loves to fly. Calista likes the process, she likes what she sees from the air, she likes seeing me happy. I think a lot of it has to do with that she loves to see me doing something that I love."

Flockhart added, "I had always been a little nervous about flying, but when we went for the first time — I think to Santa Barbara — I wasn't nervous at all. I loved it."

"I also think I love it because I really trust Harrison," she continued. "And we take Liam flying all the time and he loves it."

October 27, 2003: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend a Los Angeles fashion show

J. Vespa/WireImage

In another early public appearance for the couple, Ford and Flockhart were in attendance at the 2 B Free fashion show in L.A.

October 15, 2007: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart take their son Liam to a pumpkin patch

Ford and Flockhart enjoyed a family day out, taking their son Liam and his friend to a pumpkin patch in preparation for Halloween.

November 21, 2007: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart serve meals with the L.A. Mission

David Livingston/Getty

Over Thanksgiving, the couple were seen with son Liam giving back and serving meals at the L.A. Mission and Anne Douglas Center.

April 8, 2008: Harrison Ford calls Calista Flockhart the best mother in the world

VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty

During an interview with Reader's Digest, Ford had nothing but praise for Flockhart's skills as a parent, calling her "the best [mother] in the world." He continued, "She's a mother by choice — she adopted Liam before we met, as a single parent, which is an awesome responsibility to take. She's devoted herself to Liam and has done a really wonderful job raising him. I'm happy to now have a part of the job."

He went on to share how grateful he is for Flockhart. "She's brought a child back into my home," he said. "My youngest, other than Liam, is 17. It's a wonderful opportunity to be part of a child's growing up, which is always an endless springtime. You see the blossoming and the growing and the nurturing and the payoff."

February 14, 2009: Harrison Ford proposes to Calista Flockhart

Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

A little over seven years after the couple began dating, sources told PEOPLE that Ford had proposed to Flockhart over Valentine's Day weekend while the couple were on a family vacation with Liam.

June 15, 2010: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart get married

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

A year later, Ford and Flockhart married in New Mexico, where Ford was filming Cowboys and Aliens.

The wedding took place at the Governor's Mansion in Santa Fe and was officiated by Governor Bill Richardson under the supervision of New Mexico's chief justice, Charles W. Daniels. Liam was also in attendance.

August 8, 2013: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the Paranoia premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Joined by Ford's daughter Georgia, the couple made an appearance on the red carpet to mark the premiere of the thriller Paranoia, starring Ford.

Flockhart wore a silver dress and strappy heels to the event, while Ford wore a black jacket and checked shirt.

March 5, 2015: Calista Flockhart visits Harrison Ford in hospital after plane crash

Since obtaining his pilot license, Ford has been involved in a few crashes over the years. In 2015, the actor crashed his vintage plane on an L.A. golf course.

Ford, then 72, stayed at a local hospital while recovering, and Flockhart never left her husband's side.

"Calista arrived at the ER shortly after Harrison," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She looked concerned and stayed with Harrison until late last night. This morning, she drove [their son] Liam to school and then straight to the hospital. She is still at the hospital now."

August 10, 2015: Calista Flockhart opens up about Harrison Ford's plane crash

A few months after Ford's crash, Flockhart revealed that Ford was doing well and flying again.

"He loves it, so I love it, and I support him 100 percent," she said.

She noted that while the crash was a "really hard, scary time" for their family, some good did come out of it. "I think it just makes you realize once again that life can turn on a dime, and we just have to appreciate every second we're here, because you never know," she explained.

December 10, 2015: Calista Flockhart discusses Harrison Ford's texting habits

Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Flockhart spoke about Ford's texting skills. "We talk all the time. He's learning to text," she said of her husband who was in Australia filming a movie at the time. She added that while "he's getting better" at texting, he doesn't know how to use emojis just yet.

"He says, 'Where'd you get that picture from?' It's really bad," she said with a laugh.

December 14, 2015: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Over four decades after he starred in the flagship series, Ford returned to the Star Wars universe in the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Flockhart accompanied her husband to the film's premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A.

Ford, who reprised his role as Han Solo in the movie, spoke about how premieres had changed since the first Star Wars movie was released in 1977. "In the 70s nobody knew what to anticipate, nobody had ever seen anything like it," he said during the event.

November 18, 2018: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have a date night at the Governors Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

The couple enjoyed a glamorous date night out at the 10th annual Governors Awards. Ford sported a new goatee and wore a black tux and bow tie, while Flockhart wore an off-the-shoulder, black-and-white dress with black pumps.

August 20, 2020: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart drop off son Liam at college in Ford's private plane

Ford helped Liam start college in style. The pilot flew the couple's son to his liberal arts college in his private plane for the start of the fall semester. Flockhart was also present and was seen hugging Liam before she and Ford left.

August 8, 2021: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart vacation in Croatia during a filming break

After taking a break from filming Indiana Jones 5, Ford and Flockhart were spotted sightseeing in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik along with Liam and a tour guide.

The vacation came a few weeks after Ford injured his shoulder while rehearsing a fight scene. Disney said in a statement at the time that "production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

December 2, 2022: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the premiere of 1923

Ford and Flockhart celebrated the premiere of 1923, a Yellowstone prequel starring Ford and Helen Mirren, by attending a screening and afterparty for the upcoming show. The couple posed for photos at the event, which was held at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 in Los Angeles.