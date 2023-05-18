Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Hold Hands at 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Cannes Premiere

Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart are on hand for Indiana Jones' last ride.

On Thursday, Ford, 80, and Flockhart, 58, attended the world premiere of his new movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The longtime couple took to the red carpet in style, with Ford dressed in a classic black-and-white tuxedo along with his costars and director James Mangold. Flockhart matched the cast of the movie in a solid black gown as she and Ford made her way down the red carpet.

The actor was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or — the festival's highest prize — for his lifetime achievements in the film industry ahead of the premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor could be seen tearing up after a montage with moments from his career played before Thursday's Indiana Jones premiere.

Ford, who reprises his long-running role as Indiana Jones in the new movie for the final time, first met Flockhart when the pair crossed paths at the Golden Globe Awards at the beginning of 2002. At the time, the actor was still married to his second wife Melissa Mathison, though Mathison had filed for legal separation in 2001.

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty

Ford and Flockhart made one of their first public appearances together at the 59th Venice Film Festival in 2002 and got married in New Mexico in 2010, where he was filming Cowboys and Aliens at the time.

Ford and Flockhart, a three-time Emmy Award nominee who most recently starred in the television series Supergirl, have never worked together, though Ford told PEOPLE at the premiere of his Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking in January that the couple would "love to find [a project] we could do together."

"But yeah, haven't found one yet," Ford said at the time, adding: "She's just going back to work after having devoted herself to the raising of our son, Liam, for the last 20 years. And she's enjoying going back to work. I'm hoping we will find something to do together."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is screening out of competition at Cannes, which comes 28 years after its director Mangold (Ford vs. Ferrari) brought his first movie, 1995's Heavy, to France's international film festival.

"Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle," Mangold said in an April statement regarding the new film's premiere at Cannes. "My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!"

RELATED VIDEO: Harrison Ford Shares Indiana Jones 5 Release Date and First Look During Star Wars Celebration

Ford previously played Indiana Jones in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, all of which were directed by Steven Spielberg. Spielberg, 76, and series creator George Lucas remain executive producers on the new movie.

The franchise's fifth film also stars Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters June 30. The Cannes Film Festival runs through May 27.