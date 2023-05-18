Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Hold Hands at 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Cannes Premiere

Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart have been together since 2002

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 02:22 PM
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 18 May 2023
Photo: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart are on hand for Indiana Jones' last ride.

On Thursday, Ford, 80, and Flockhart, 58, attended the world premiere of his new movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The longtime couple took to the red carpet in style, with Ford dressed in a classic black-and-white tuxedo along with his costars and director James Mangold. Flockhart matched the cast of the movie in a solid black gown as she and Ford made her way down the red carpet.

The actor was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or — the festival's highest prize — for his lifetime achievements in the film industry ahead of the premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor could be seen tearing up after a montage with moments from his career played before Thursday's Indiana Jones premiere.

Ford, who reprises his long-running role as Indiana Jones in the new movie for the final time, first met Flockhart when the pair crossed paths at the Golden Globe Awards at the beginning of 2002. At the time, the actor was still married to his second wife Melissa Mathison, though Mathison had filed for legal separation in 2001.

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford attending the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Picture date: Thursday May 18, 2023.
Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty

Ford and Flockhart made one of their first public appearances together at the 59th Venice Film Festival in 2002 and got married in New Mexico in 2010, where he was filming Cowboys and Aliens at the time.

Ford and Flockhart, a three-time Emmy Award nominee who most recently starred in the television series Supergirl, have never worked together, though Ford told PEOPLE at the premiere of his Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking in January that the couple would "love to find [a project] we could do together."

"But yeah, haven't found one yet," Ford said at the time, adding: "She's just going back to work after having devoted herself to the raising of our son, Liam, for the last 20 years. And she's enjoying going back to work. I'm hoping we will find something to do together."

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford attend the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is screening out of competition at Cannes, which comes 28 years after its director Mangold (Ford vs. Ferrari) brought his first movie, 1995's Heavy, to France's international film festival.

"Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle," Mangold said in an April statement regarding the new film's premiere at Cannes. "My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!"

RELATED VIDEO: Harrison Ford Shares Indiana Jones 5 Release Date and First Look During Star Wars Celebration

Ford previously played Indiana Jones in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, all of which were directed by Steven Spielberg. Spielberg, 76, and series creator George Lucas remain executive producers on the new movie.

The franchise's fifth film also stars Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters June 30. The Cannes Film Festival runs through May 27.

Related Articles
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to World Premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May
Mads Mikkelsen, Johnny Depp
Mads Mikkelsen Attends Cannes Screening of Johnny Depp's Movie After Replacing Him in 'Fantastic Beasts'
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's IJ5. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Harrison Ford Is on a Mission in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Full Trailer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Leonardo DiCaprio to Premiere New Movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at Cannes Film Festival
Harrison Ford (L) and Calista Flockhart attend HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's Relationship Timeline
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the "1923" LA Premiere Screening & After Party
Harrison Ford Would 'Love' to Do a Project with Wife Calista Flockhart — But They 'Haven't Found One Yet'
Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals
Harrison Ford Says Calista Flockhart Doesn't Fly with Him in Vintage Planes After Near-Death Crash
Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
PEOPLE's Summer Movie Preview 2023, From 'Indiana Jones' to 'Barbie'
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's IJ5. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Harrison Ford Returns to Iconic Role in Action-Packed 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trailer
Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst
Elle Fanning Says She's 'Always Looked Up' to Fellow Former Child Actor Kirsten Dunst (Exclusive)
FAMILY TIES -- Pictured: Michael J. Fox as Alex P. Keaton -- Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
A Look Back at Michael J. Fox's Life and Career in Photos, from 'Family Ties' to Family Man
James Earl Jones, wife Cecilia Hart and son Flynn Earl Jones pose backstage on closing night of the hit play "Driving Miss Daisy" on Broadway at The Golden Theater on April 9, 2011 in New York City
All About James Earl Jones' Son, Flynn Earl Jones
D23 EXPO 2022 - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA - brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event, which takes place September 9, 10, and 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, series, games, theme parks, collectibles, and celebrities. (The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images) Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Harrison Ford Gets Emotional Premiering First Teaser for 'Indiana Jones' '5' : 'I'm Very Proud'
Timothee chalamet; Bob Dylan
Timothée Chalamet Will Do His Own Singing in Upcoming Bob Dylan Biopic, Says Film's Director
harrison ford
Harrison Ford Shares 'Indiana Jones 5' Release Date and First Look During Star Wars Celebration
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Hugging at Oscars 2023 Is Going Viral 38 Years After Temple of Doom
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Hugging at Oscars 2023 Is Going Viral 38 Years After 'Temple of Doom'