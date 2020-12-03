Happiest Season Breaks Records as the Most-Watched Original Film Debut on Hulu

Happiest Season starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis is now streaming on Hulu

Hulu’s Happiest Season is making history for the streaming giant.

The Kristen Stewart-led film broke premiere records for the streaming service as the most-watched original film on Hulu in its opening weekend, according to Variety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The film, co-written and directed by Clea DuVall, has also attracted new subscribers for Hulu than any other film, the outlet reported.

Stewart plays Abby, who plans on proposing to her girlfriend Harper, played by Mackenzie Davis, only to find out that Harper hasn’t told her conservative family that she’s a lesbian.

Once with Harper’s parents, Ted and Tipper, the two must act as though they’re nothing more than close friends only to find that the lie threatens their relationship.

Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen play Harper’s parents while Mary Holland, who co-wrote the film with DuVall, and Alison Brie play Harper’s competitive sisters.

Aubrey Plaza and Daniel Levy also star in the film as Harper’s ex and Abby’s best friend, respectively.

DuVall and Stewart previously spoke to PEOPLE about the importance of a lesbian rom-com story getting a major holiday movie.

"I'm a huge fan of Christmas movies, but I had never seen my story represented," said DuVall, 43. "Happiest Season felt like a great opportunity to tell a universal story from a new perspective."

Stewart, 30, agreed. "I think I've wished to see a gay Christmas rom-com my whole life," she told PEOPLE. "I'm so happy and proud of Clea for bringing this into the world."

The Twilight star added that the stress of being around family is something that everyone going home for the holidays can relate to, regardless of their sexuality. "I love when holiday movie makes you long for an idea of home, but also examines how hilarious and hard reality at home can be sometimes," she said.