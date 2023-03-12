Hannah Waddingham Joins 'Mission: Impossible 8' Opposite Tom Cruise

Hannah Waddingham is proving no mission is impossible.

The Emmy winner will be starring opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 8, revealed writer-director Christopher McQuarrie on Instagram Friday.

"And Hannah Waddingham…" McQuarrie simply captioned the post with the hashtags #Godspeed and #DeadReckoning.

In the photo, Waddingham appears to be in character, as she sternly looks into the distance wearing a tan cap in front of what looks like a communication center.

Waddingham, 48, is best known for her role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, for which she won the Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series in 2022. She also starred in the 2022 sequel Hocus Pocus 2.

Mission Impossible: 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — has been filming since July, long before the seventh Mission: Impossible movie's July 2023 release date.

In September 2022, Cruise and the production team had to stop filming at one point when a group of sheep stormed the movie set in England's Lake District, per Fox News.

Photos from the ordeal show around 100 animals walking into gates that separated the filming location from the English countryside.

Cruise, 60, and the rest of the film's team laughed and smiled as the sheep took over the set based on photos of the incident. Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt in the franchise, was also photographed acting as his own stuntman again, as he paraglided off the top of a mountain.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two will premiere in theaters June 28, 2024.