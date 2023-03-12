Hannah Waddingham Joins 'Mission: Impossible 8' Opposite Tom Cruise

Mission: Impossible 8 writer-director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star's casting on Instagram Friday

By
Published on March 12, 2023 06:23 PM
Hannah Waddingham and Tom Cruise
Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty, Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Hannah Waddingham is proving no mission is impossible.

The Emmy winner will be starring opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 8, revealed writer-director Christopher McQuarrie on Instagram Friday.

"And Hannah Waddingham…" McQuarrie simply captioned the post with the hashtags #Godspeed and #DeadReckoning.

In the photo, Waddingham appears to be in character, as she sternly looks into the distance wearing a tan cap in front of what looks like a communication center.

Waddingham, 48, is best known for her role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, for which she won the Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series in 2022. She also starred in the 2022 sequel Hocus Pocus 2.

Mission Impossible: 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — has been filming since July, long before the seventh Mission: Impossible movie's July 2023 release date.

In September 2022, Cruise and the production team had to stop filming at one point when a group of sheep stormed the movie set in England's Lake District, per Fox News.

Tom Cruise Suffers Delays On Set Of New Mission Impossible Due To Crew Blunder With A Flock Of Sheep Costing The Production Time And Money.
Splash

Photos from the ordeal show around 100 animals walking into gates that separated the filming location from the English countryside.

Cruise, 60, and the rest of the film's team laughed and smiled as the sheep took over the set based on photos of the incident. Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt in the franchise, was also photographed acting as his own stuntman again, as he paraglided off the top of a mountain.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two will premiere in theaters June 28, 2024.

Related Articles
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Eva Longoria attends "Raising the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW)
Eva Longoria Calls Directorial Debut 'Flamin' Hot' Film 'Emotional': 'I Don't Even Have Words'
Rita Moreno; Jason Momoa
Rita Moreno Details Working with the 'World's Tallest Person' Jason Momoa: He's 'So Damn Tall'
The Adam Project
Ryan Reynolds Says 'The Adam Project' 'Holds a Soft Spot in Our Hearts Forever' 1 Year Later
Ghostface Takes on New York City in First Trailer for Scream 6
'Scream VI' Scares Up Franchise Best with $43.5M Opening Weekend
How Scream VI Explains Neve Campbell's Absence and Hayden Panettiere's Return
How 'Scream VI' Explains Neve Campbell's Absence and Hayden Panettiere's Return
Rita Moreno attends the 38th Annual Artios Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 09, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rita Moreno Recalls Feeling 'Absolutely Delirious' Getting 'West Side Story' Role: 'I Wanted It So Badly'
Pauly Shore, Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan Encino Man
Pauly Shore Wishes Luck to 'Encino Man' Costars Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan for Oscars: 'What a Comeback'
Sally Field Reacts To Throwback Cheerleading Photo: 'Oh Good God In Heaven'
Sally Field Has Hilarious Reaction to Her High School Cheerleading Photo: 'Oh, Good God in Heaven!'
Jenna Ortega, WINONA RYDER Beetlejuice
Jenna Ortega in Talks to Play Winona Ryder's Daughter in Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice' Sequel: Reports
NFL player turned actor Vernon Davis
Vernon Davis Wants to Star in a Superhero Movie as His Own Original Character: 'Move Wind and Move Air'
Adam Driver attends the "White Noise" and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Adam Driver Reacts to 'White Noise' Movie's 'Eerie' Similarities to Real-Life Ohio Train Derailment
Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) in Columbia Pictures’ NO HARD FEELINGS.
Jennifer Lawrence Plays Woman Hired to Date a Shy 19-Year-Old in Raunchy 'No Hard Feelings' Trailer
Chaim Topol speaks during an interview in Tel Aviv, Israel
Chaim Topol, Star of 'Fiddler on the Roof', Dead at 87
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xxg4DHDEJ7M&ab_channel=LIVEKellyandRyan Credit to Live with Kelly and Ryan
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Take Flight in 'Top Gun' Spoof for 'Live' After Oscar Show — Watch
lucy liu
Lucy Liu Is 'Excited' for 'Everything Everywhere' Success: But Asian Representation Has a 'Long Way to Go'
Kris Tompkins on her hike up the mountain range in Patagonia, Chile in Wild Life
'Free Solo' Directors Capture Conservation Efforts by Former Patagonia, North Face Executives in 'Wild Life' Trailer