Han Solo Will Meet Chewbacca for the First Time in Star Wars Standalone Movie

“You’ve never heard of the Millennium Falcon?”

Those words from Han Solo in 1977’s original Star Wars could easily be the tagline for the new standalone film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Lucasfilm released a new plot synopsis for the May 25 film that sheds a little more light on the story we’ll be seeing, which takes place several years before Han had his fateful meeting with Luke Skywalker and Ben Kenobi in that Tatooine cantina.

Here’s how the studio describes it: “Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Hail, Caesar! actor Alden Ehrenreich is taking on the role originated by Harrison Ford, while Atlanta‘s Donald Glover is slipping into the Lando Calrissian cape.

Han Solo and Chewbacca Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd.

The movie costars Thandie Newton and Emilia Clarke in unspecified roles, Woody Harrelson plays a mentor figure, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (writer-star of Fleabag) will play a performance-capture character.

The Empire Strikes Back and The Force Awakens screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan wrote Solo with his son Jon Kasdan (The First Time). And Ron Howard took over directing duties after The LEGO Movie filmmakers Chris Miller and Phil Lord were fired midway through the shoot amid creative disputes with Lucasfilm.

A trailer for Solo is expected in the weeks ahead, along with more details about what parts of the galaxy we can expect the scoundrel to traverse.