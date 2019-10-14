Hamilton's Miguel Cervantes Says His Family Is 'Doing OK' After Death of Daughter Adelaide, 3

Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes is sharing a message with his fans following the death of him and his wife Kelly’s three-year-old daughter Adelaide.

“Dear everyone,” Miguel, 42, began in a tweet posted Monday. “Just wanted to let you know that Kelly, (son) Jackson and I are doing ok. We are comforted knowing there are so many people sending positive vibes. We are seeing all of it and thanks. We will be celebrating her life and legacy soon.”

On Sunday, Miguel also confirmed that he will briefly take a break from his leading role in the Chicago production of Hamilton. However, he plans to return to the stage soon.

Adelaide Cervantes passed away Saturday, just a few short days before her fourth birthday.

Adelaide spent nearly her entire life battling seizures no one can still quite explain.

In a November 2018 interview with PEOPLE, Miguel and Kelly shared that Adelaide missed some traditional milestones as a baby, and when she was just 7 months old, she experienced her first seizure. Doctors would quickly determine that the seizure was a result of epilepsy. At 9 months old, Adelaide was diagnosed with Infantile Spasms (IS.)

“The Cervantes family is heartbroken to announce that their baby girl Adelaide Grace passed away early Saturday morning,” a statement to PEOPLE read on Sunday.

“She was held in the loving arms of her family as she peacefully achieves the ‘calm’ for which they’ve been searching for so long. They would like to extend their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out with words of support and prayer and will continue to feel all the love as they go through this difficult time.”

Also on Sunday, Kelly shared a black-and-white photo of her late daughter’s bedroom with her stuffed animals lined up neatly on her bed in a row.

“The machines are off,” Kelly, 37, wrote alongside the picture. “Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaide bug and forever after.”

On Friday, Kelly and Miguel Cervantes spoke with PEOPLE regarding their daughter just hours before her passing.

“Oh, she was feisty as hell,” Kelly said. “She is a warrior. I have never met someone stronger in my life. She shared her opinions in her own way. She came into the world and she had a mission and a story. I’m so proud that no one will ever forget her story.”

Indeed, Adelaide’s story has been documented through the years via Kelly’s popular blog Inchstones and through her work with the Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE,) which raises funds for research into a cure for the devastating illness.

“The blog has been incredibly therapeutic,” Kelly told PEOPLE on Friday. “It’s very difficult to go through this process in a public way, but we have made so many connections with other people who are going through the same thing we are. I mean, there are families in Georgia who have never heard of Infantile Spasms (IS.) To be able to raise awareness gives me purpose.”

“Without her condition, we would have never met the strong and amazing people we are surrounded by right now,” added Miguel. “We have been giving this platform to talk about Infantile Spasms and epilepsy. And we have been given this platform to tell people about Adelaide. And that’s exactly what we intend to do.”

